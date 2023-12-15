Terra Luna Classic Rockets Surpassed 300% and Collapsed – More Pain Ahead?

After an impressive 300% rally last week, Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) is now facing bearish pressure as it has fallen by almost 10% this week.

Despite the positive internal news for LUNC, the bears are still holding the market back. According to Coinglass, a total of $222,000 worth of long positions were wiped out in the last 24 hours despite open interest remaining positive.

Terra Luna Classic: Inner growth drives evolution

Terra Luna Classic has been causing some buzz online this month with their Community X account being quite active. enterprise protocolA project run by Terra Luna Classic recently announced that the protocol can now create cross-chain treasuries on the Juno Network.

1/10 It’s official: cross-chain treasury enterprises are live on DAOs! With the addition of cross-chain treasuries, Enterprise DAO becomes an even more powerful no-code DAO platform. See the announcement for details, or read on 🧵⤵️ – Enterprise Protocol (@enterprise_dao) 24 November 2023

1 Big announcement! Enterprise DAOs can now create cross-chain treasuries @JunoNetwork What does this mean for DAOs and $juno Community 🧵⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ig4viyYvcK – Enterprise Protocol (@enterprise_dao) 14 December 2023

“Dedicated to simplifying enterprise DAO management. This includes no-code setup, voting and treasury management, and easy distribution of rewards to members. But it would be sad to limit the entertainment to one series. That’s why enterprise DAOs are expanding cross-chain!” the dev team said in a recent thread.

2/ Enterprise is dedicated to simplifying DAO management. This includes no-code setup, voting and treasury management, and easy distribution of rewards to members. But it would be sad to limit the fun to one series 😢 This is why enterprise DAOs are expanding cross-chain! – Enterprise Protocol (@enterprise_dao) 14 December 2023

LUNCUSD is currently trading at $0.0000177 on Daily Chart: Tradingview.com

This development will bring more throughput to the network, potentially increasing its exposure to other investors. Even though LUNC enjoys an active community, the market still has a big influence on the price of the token. At the time of writing, the market is slowly cooling down after last week’s massive rally.

There will be more pain at these levels

The current price of LUNC is above $0.00017491. As it currently stands, the token is at a critical price point as any fluctuations here could make or break future price movements. Investors and traders should remain cautious over the next few days as the market slows down and assets return to a more stable price point.

The main problem with LUNC is its reliance on major market movements to drive up the price. According to CoinGecko, both Bitcoin and Ethereum are facing major price declines after last week’s successful rally.

Although LUNC has been included in the list of gainers, investors should not take it to heart as any pain in the broader market will hurt short- to medium-term profits.

But there is hope as the US economy enters a recession and market leaders are speculating a rate cut in 2024.

“The soft landing that many had suspected is becoming more realistic every day,” Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group, said in an interview with Reuters. “Inflation is no longer the problem it was before and today’s retail sales data shows that we still have a very healthy consumer,” he said.

