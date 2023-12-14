Terra Classic Validator Offers 'Fiat-Free Path' to Burn 800 Million USTC

In August 2023, the Terra Classic community passed a resolution whereby 800 million USTC would be burned. The move comes as the community works to help recover the token and peg it back to US dollars. Naturally, the motion passed and the community prepared for a mass burning. That is until the plan comes to a halt.

Terra Classic validators concerned about code change

The 800 million USTC mentioned in the proposal to be burned are tokens held in a community treasury and managed by Risk Harbor. After the proposal passed, the community began to burn, until validators took issue with the plan.

According to Risk Harbor, he no longer had the keys to the wallet, which is a multi-sig wallet. So by default, these USTC coins are no longer accessible. But to burn the tokens, validators would need to update the code on their nodes and the legality of this move has been questioned.

As a result, validators have begun voting in favor of executing a burn, citing these legal issues. This is derailing a massive burn that is expected to reduce the token supply by approximately 8% in one go.

In response, Terra Classic validators known as Lunanauts have proposed what they call a “fiat-free path” to complete the burn. Basically, Lunanauts has designed a way that validators will not have to update the code on their nodes and thus, avoid any legal issues.

The token price is still trading well below the dollar peg. Source: USTC/USDT on tradingview.com

Legal way to burn 800 million USTC

In a proposal made on the Terra Classic community forum titled “Burning $800M USTC Funds – A Legally Blameless Path”, Lunanauts suggested using a smart contract to actually burn the tokens. The purpose of the proposal, Lunanauts explained, is to still execute the burn but eliminate legal repercussions for validators.

The process will involve creating a smart contract that will have a “sole MsgSend to transfer all holdings to Anxu.” Once this is done, the Multis contract can be transferred to Code ID Create via Governance. Therefore there is no need for any code changes by the validators. As Lunanauts explains, “The proposed method achieves the same effect as (Proposal 11913) without requiring validator installations.”

Lunanauts’ ‘solution’ proposal comes on the heels of 11832, taking another route to address validators’ legal concerns. The proposal instead seeks to blacklist the MultiSig wallet holding 800 million USTC, making it impossible to transfer tokens from that wallet.

At present both the proposals are running head to head. As always, token holders are able to vote on the proposal they want to support. Once voting ends, whichever proposal passes will determine what happens to the 800 million USTC in community wallets.

Yet, all of this is being done with the end game of pegging USTC to the US Dollar. The token is still trading around 96% below its peg with a total supply of 9.78 billion.

Disclaimer: The article is provided for educational purposes only. This does not represent NewsBTC’s opinion regarding buying, selling or holding any investment and investing inherently involves risk. You are advised to do your research before taking any investment decision. Use the information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.

source: www.newsbtc.com