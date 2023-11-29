Terence Crawford explains why he won’t fight the new IBF champion

Boxer Terence Crawford outside Manchester Crown Court after being handed over to boxing trainer Brian McIntyre , [+] Suspended prison sentence for gun possession. McIntyre, 52, who is from the US, was charged with having a gun in luggage at Manchester Airport on September 3. McIntyre is Chris Eubank Jr’s trainer and was preparing to return to the US following Eubank’s fight against Liam Smith in September. 2. Image date: Monday October 9, 2023. (Photo by Steve Allen/PA Images via Getty Images) PA Images via Getty Images

Terence Crawford is nearing the end of his Hall-of-Fame career, and he believes he is in a position to pursue megafights. That means saying no to some young and hungry guys looking to make a name for themselves with a win over the 36-year-old veteran.

Crawford, who had recently been stripped of his IBF welterweight title, was asked by a pool of reporters if he would face Jaron Ennis, the man awarded the belt when Crawford did not face him in a mandatory bout.

“Listen, like I said. Jaron is in one place, and I’m in another. “I’m looking for a mega fight right now, and right now, it’s not a mega fight,” Crawford told a group of reporters on Friday. “That’s my perspective on this. I want to fight guys like Canelo Alvarez. That’s a lot, man, and a rematch with Spence, and that’s it. It’s all over for me.”

Ennis is 31-0 with 28 KOs. However, he is only 26 years old, has yet to break into the top tier of fighters in the world, and is not among the top players in the sport.

Crawford will be the heavy favorite over Ennis, but there isn’t much to gain for the Omaha, Nebraska native. Crawford is still undefeated and tops many pound-for-pound lists in boxing – including my most recent entry on this topic.

At this stage of his career, he has proven to be a champion and an all-time great. He is wise to pursue feuds that will continue to bring him wealth for generations. These types of fights include a fight with Canelo Alvarez or a rematch with Errol Spence at 154 pounds. Crawford scored a decisive TKO victory over Spence in July.

There was a provision for a rematch in the fight which has been implemented. However, the date for the second meeting has not been decided. The fight with Canelo will likely take place at 168 pounds, and is probably the only fight that will bring Crawford to the negotiating table as a B-side.

Still, he’s set to earn the highest payday of his career for the fight, and will likely have a chance to establish himself as the best fighter of his generation with a win. With those options on the table, it’s easy to see why he wouldn’t be interested in fighting Ennis.