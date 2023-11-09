Tensions between receivers and charging orders highlighted in Clinch

The receiver is effectively a part of the court. getty

One of the most powerful tools available to creditors in judgment enforcement proceedings is to appoint a receiver for the debtor. This is because a receiver plays three roles simultaneously. First, a receiver is essentially an appendage of the court, meaning that the power of the court goes where the receiver goes; If someone does not comply with the order of the receiver, they must show good cause to the court as to why they should not be held in contempt. Second, the receiver is the debtor’s legal agent and is said to “step into the debtor’s place” for all legal purposes, as if the receiver had the debtor’s power of attorney. Finally, the receiver acts as a trustee for the debtor’s assets for the benefit of creditors. The combination of these powers makes a receiver an ideal tool to collect and marshal the debtor’s assets for the benefit of creditors.

Where the receiver’s powers become awkward is when the debtor has an interest in a limited liability company (LLC) or partnership.

Here, we have to distinguish between two types of receivers. is a type of receiver general receiver Which is a receiver who is appointed under the general judgment enforcement laws of a particular jurisdiction. As the name suggests, a general receiver has general powers to do all kinds of things, such as bank accounts, real property, cars, yachts, airplanes, art works, jewelry, and much more that belong to the debtor. Grabbing it happens. price.

Another type of receiver is a limited purpose receiver Which is a receiver who is appointed under some specific statute which allows the receiver to perform only one function and that function exclusively. An example of a limited purpose receiver is found in Section 503 of the Uniform Limited Liability Company Act (ULCA), which allows a receiver to be appointed to receive distributions from charging orders. A Section 503 receiver really only has one power, which is to receive distributions from the debtor’s interest in the LLC. Such a receiver does not have anything like the usual powers to raid bank accounts or obtain other assets of the debtor, or even the assets of the LLC in which the debtor has an interest. Such a receiver takes the distribution and sends it to the creditors, and that’s all. Their powers are so limited that circumstances are rare where a lender would even seek to appoint one. it limited purpose receiver It is mentioned here only as a contradiction, and has no role in the discussion that follows, so we will forget about it from here.

So, back to the general receiver who has general and wide powers to collect all types of property of the debtor. The question is what powers a general receiver has to collect the debtor’s interest in the LLC or to receive distributions from it. It’s not an easy question because of the name thing Charging Order Specification, whereby ULLCA Section 503 limits a creditor’s remedy against the debtor’s interest in an LLC to the creditor obtaining a charging order. The charging order itself accomplishes two things: First, the charging order places a lien on the debtor. transferable interest, meaning the debtor’s right to receive economic distribution (money or property distribution); Second, the charging order forces the LLC to direct any money or property distributed to the debtor to be sent back to the lender.

All this means that there is a tension in the law between the general receiver’s broad powers to do all kinds of things and ULLCA Section 503’s restriction of the lender’s remedy to charging orders. It’s this tension that makes things awkward.

An example of this tension and how it can be resolved is found in the recent opinion of the Texas Court of Appeals in Klinek v. Luxyard, Inc., 2023 WL 4497063 (Tex.App. 14th Dist., July 13, 2023) .

Luxyard, Inc. The company obtained an unsanctioned judgment in Texas District Court against Robert Klinek for profits made by Klinek through a pump-and-dump stock scheme. Not only did Klink fail to pay the judgment, but it also failed to respond to some of the post-judgment matters. Klinek has since had trouble with the court, which found him guilty of contempt. This was the backdrop when Luxyard filed a turnover proposal and appointed a turnover receiver. Not surprisingly, the court granted the motion and Klink appealed to the Texas Court of Appeals, which issued the opinion that will be discussed next.

Klinek’s argument on appeal is that the turnover order and appointment of a receiver were unfair because it had no non-exempt assets that were subject to turnover. The problem was that Luxyard had identified many non-exempt assets owned by Klink, including cash and real property, so his appeal basically fell out on that basis. However, there is an interesting discussion of Klink’s interest in the three LLCs and so we will focus on that only.

The argument made by Klinek regarding its LLC interests is that they are not subject to a turnover order because under the Texas Uniform Limited Liability Company Act, a creditor’s “exclusive remedy” against such interests is a charging order.

The court stated that the historical purpose of the charging order is to prevent disruption of the LLC’s (or partnership’s) business. Thus, a charging order restricts a creditor to receiving only distributions that the debtor would otherwise have received. Additionally, the lender cannot force the LLC to make distributions or take any actions directly against the LLC’s assets.

But what about the receiver? Well, the receiver was appointed to give effect to the turnover order, but the turnover order was an inappropriate way for Luxyard to enforce its judgment against Klinek’s interest in the LLC. Thus, even if the receiver had the authority to enforce the turnover order, the turnover order could not be used against Klink’s LLC interests and so the receiver had nothing to do with respect to those interests.

In particular, the court pointed out that if Luxyard had sought a charging order, there might be something for the receiver to do, but Luxyard has not yet done so (hint, hint), so at least at this stage the turnover order. And Klink’s LLC’s interests as receiver will be dismissed by the court on appeal.

Analysis

Why Luxyard did not seek a charging order against Klinek’s interests in the LLC is difficult to ascertain, but it was clearly a mistake. This failure allows us to do no more than speculate about the outcome of the charging order being placed. So here’s some speculation.

As mentioned earlier, one of the functions of the receiver is to basically step into the debtor’s place for all legal purposes, as if the court granted an involuntary power of attorney to the receiver to act on the debtor’s behalf. yes. With those powers, it is possible (but not a sure thing) that the court will allow the receiver to exercise whatever voting and managerial rights Klink has in the LLCs, including possibly voting to close those entities. also includes. Had this occurred, the charging order that Luxyard failed to obtain would have increased Klink’s share of the LLC’s assets as a liquidating distribution.

This, of course, assumes that Klinek’s interest in the LLC was a majority voting interest. If not – say Klink was one of only four LLC members and only held a 25% interest – then the other LLC members could vote not to liquidate and the receiver (and therefore Luxyard) would only be liable for any losses incurred by the LLC. Will be stuck to receive the delivery. , if someone.

It is equally likely that the court will rule that the specific nature of the charging order will prevent the receiver from taking that action; We just don’t know. In some other Texas cases, the Texas Court of Appeals allowed a receiver to effect the turnover of a debtor’s assets, including the debtor’s membership interest in an LLC, where the creditor had a charging order and the business was no longer in business. (LLCs were simply holding companies for assets) such that no business could be interfered with.

The hidden implication here is that if the debtor owns all of the interests in the LLC, known as a single member llc (SMLLC), a general receiver must be able to assert the debtor’s management rights in the SMLLC. I think this is right because essentially The charging order does not exist to protect the rights of non-debtor members. But it also suggests that if the LLC has other, non-debtor members, it may be that a general receiver may be prevented from taking certain actions that would relieve those other members from any other member’s creditors. Can negatively interfere with the rights of. ,

The bottom line is that the tension between general receivership and charging order specificity remains, meaning this area of ​​the law will remain awkward until we get more court opinions on this topic.

But strange can be interesting, at least for us charging orders.