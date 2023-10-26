Tension rises nationwide over Alberta's proposal to exit the CPP

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has announced plans for a consultative meeting with provincial and territorial partners. Subject under discussion? Alberta recently proposed exiting the Canada Pension Plan (CPP).

Provincial voices, instead of unanimous support, are full of disapproval. In particular, the federal Conservative leader, Pierre Poilievre, expressed his concerns last week, reflecting sentiments not limited to just ideological opponents. Additionally, the following Wednesday, dissent was echoed from another Alberta colleague.

Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy publicly requested a meeting of financial capitalists through an open letter to Freeland. The Deputy Prime Minister confirmed acceptance of the proposal, “We will host a special meeting of federal, provincial and territorial finance ministers to candidly discuss the CPP,” he said during his visit to Calgary.

The Finance Minister further revealed that Nova Scotia economist Alan McMaster had been approached to debate the controversial proposal. He underlined his strong belief in the universal efficiency of the CPP. As the upcoming negotiations are awaited, the implications of the proposal for the nation, she says, require a serious discussion among the key players.

As things stand, there are no details regarding the exact schedule of the said meeting.

Amid this backdrop of public disapproval, Alberta’s Finance Minister, Nate Horner, takes center stage. Responding to his Ontario colleague’s concerns, Horner wrote an open letter expressing his approval for a roundtable discussion. Their leader floated the idea of ​​Alberta playing host and suggested Calgary as the ideal platform for the brainstorming meeting.

Premier Danielle Smith recommended expanding the discussion to include other relevant issues. The carbon tax and its economic burden on an Albertan household, up to $700, is a case in point. She emphasizes the need to confront the many systemic conditions creating discomfort within the confederation.

Meanwhile, political scientist Lori Williams questioned the motives behind Smith’s apparent push for a separate pension plan, citing the potential impact on Alberta’s reputation. Williams wonders aloud about the events: Is this a commitment guided by genuine belief or a politically motivated move against Ottawa and the Liberal government?

Currently, Smith admits to not consulting other provincial or territorial governments on the pension proposal. The future of Alberta’s pension plan and its impacts on all Canadians now hangs in the balance, awaiting a highly anticipated meeting.

Source: www.bing.com