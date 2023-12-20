Tension in the Red Sea threatens to disrupt diesel market stability

Diesel and other distillate inventories are now higher than last year, suggesting that a tight global diesel market is beginning to ease, driven by slower construction and manufacturing activity in the United States and major European economies.

Refiners produced higher levels of distillate volumes in the third quarter of 2023, leading to an increase in inventories, while the economic slowdown is weighing on diesel consumption.

US diesel prices have declined in recent weeks and are now at their lowest since July – welcome news for the Fed’s continued fight against inflation as commodity prices are closely tied to the price of diesel. .

While the previous diesel tightness shows signs of easing, manufacturing and construction activity may determine what the supply-demand balance will look like in distillate markets going forward.

Steadily rising interest rates have slowed construction activity and factory output globally, but the Fed recently hinted at three rate cuts next year, which could help reinvigorate the US economy after a “soft landing”. and increased manufacturing could lead to renewed tightness in distillate markets.

The latest weekly inventory report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that US distillate fuel inventories increased by 1.5 million barrels in the week ending December 8, 2023, but about 12 below the five-year average for this time of year. % is less.

Below-average distillate stocks suggest a surge in manufacturing and construction next year could raise another concern about a tight diesel market.

At present, the diesel crisis is subsiding.

But geopolitical risks near the Red Sea, which have prompted major shippers to seek alternative routes, could increase journey lengths for shipments of petroleum products from the Middle East and India to Europe and from Russia to China and India. , which could lead to chaos over oil and gas. Product Market.

Increase in diesel stock

Globally, stocks have risen over the past year and pared losses to the ten-year seasonal average, according to estimates by John Kemp, senior markets analyst at Reuters.

Kemp reported that distillate stocks in the US, Europe and Singapore either increased or narrowed losses in August to the ten-year average after August 2022 tracked seasonal averages between September and November.

However, since diesel consumption is the most sensitive of all refined products to economic growth and the business cycle, weak manufacturing is exacerbating diesel shortages.

The price of diesel fell below $4 a gallon for the first time since July, Patrick de Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, wrote on Monday, noting that it was also “very welcome news for the economy because almost all There are goods.” Affected by diesel price.”

weak manufacturing

Still, part of the decline in diesel prices—in addition to the low price of crude, of course—is the ongoing weakness in manufacturing activity.

According to the latest release from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM), US economic activity in manufacturing declined for the 13th consecutive month in November.

Manufacturing PMI recorded 46.7% in November, unchanged from 46.7% recorded in October.

Timothy R., president of the Institute for Supply Management Manufacturing Business. “After a weak one-month expansion, nine months of contraction and a 30-month expansion period before that, the overall economy remained in contraction for the second straight month,” Fiore said. Survey Committee.

However, last week’s December 2023 half-year economic forecast from the ISM is bullish in many ways, with positive expectations about manufacturing in 2024. Importantly, the more bullish reactions to the manufacturing sector and the data were collected ahead of the Fed’s indication that a rate cut next year is on its way.

weak Europe

But the economic prospects for Europe, especially its largest economy Germany, do not look so good.

Real gross domestic product (GDP) in Germany is likely to decline slightly again in the fourth quarter of 2023 due to weak demand in industry and construction, the central bank Bundesbank said in its monthly report on Monday.

If fourth-quarter GDP falls after a decline in the third quarter, it would mean a technical recession for Europe’s largest economy.

IFO data on Monday showed that business sentiment is also weakening.

Commenting on Germany’s weak business, the IFO Institute said, “In the manufacturing sector, there has been a significant decline in the Business Climate Index. Companies have rated their current business situation as significantly worse. Their expectations have also become more pessimistic. Energy- “Intensive industries are facing particularly difficult times.” Self-confidence.

Oil flows change as ships avoid the Red Sea route

The flow of crude and refined products could change in the coming weeks as some of the largest companies in the oil and shipping industries begin to adjust operations to avoid transit through the Red Sea following daily attacks on commercial vessels near the Yemeni coast. Is done.

Since EU sanctions on Russian oil and products, the volume of northbound diesel and crude oil in the Red Sea has surged, boosting the importance of flows through the Red Sea, J Maru, Markets Vortexa, head of Intelligence and Analysis (MENA), said on Monday.

If ships switched to alternative waypoints such as the Cape of Good Hope in Africa, journey times on the main routes from the Middle East to Europe, from India to Europe and from Russia to India and China would increase by between 58% and 129%. %, according to Vortexa. Vortexa says the biggest increase in the time it takes goods to reach their destination, 129%, will be on the Middle East Gulf to Mediterranean route, which will take 39 days instead of 17 days.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for OilPrice.com

Source: oilprice.com