Speaking exclusively to Euronews, two-time Grand Slam winner Simona Halep described ‘the worst year of my life’ and her fight to be cleared of doping charges to play top-level tennis again.

Simona Halep’s world collapsed under her feet last year when she was found guilty of doping.

The two-time Grand Slam champion has now been banned from tennis for four years until 2026, but she is hopeful that the Court of Arbitration for Sport will soon overturn the decision.

His case has been scheduled to go to trial in February after the International Tennis Integrity Agency found that he knowingly took performance-enhancing drugs.

However, Halep says the decision is wrong.

“It was very clear that it was a contamination. Three days before the positive urine test, my blood and urine were negative. So I was told right at the beginning that it was a very small amount of this substance, a banned substance, and In those three days I could not have doped. It was not my intention and never my intention to do anything wrong or disrespectful towards this sport, because I have respected everything and I have dedicated my life to it. The principles are not like that, so I didn’t think about cheating in tennis.”

Last month there was another twist in the story when her high-profile coach Patrick Mouratoglou admitted after a year of silence that his technical team was to blame for introducing contaminants to Halep.

He expressed great relief at this revelation, but also regret as it could prove crucial to his return to court.

“And I’ve always been willing to learn from people. That’s why you hire people, because you need information, you need to get better. So I always trusted it and my trust just got broken a little bit And in this future, I don’t know what it will be like if I can trust again. And maybe I have to learn, because that’s my principle in life, if you hire someone and you work with that person If it works, you have to trust.”

