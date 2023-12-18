Items missing from check-in luggage included luxury watches, cash and mobile phones.

Employees at Tenerife South Airport have been arrested on suspicion of stealing items worth almost €2 million from check-in luggage.

Police said on Friday that fourteen employees are also among the accused.

The stolen items, including about €13,000 in cash, were seized from a group of workers at the main tourist airport in Spain’s Canary Islands, a statement said.

In the same case, 20 other airport employees are under investigation.

tenerife south airport Handles approximately 11 million passengers per year, most of them European tourists seeking the pleasant climate of the islands off the coast of northwest Africa.

What caused the suspicion at Teneriffe airport?

The police statement said the investigation began after an increase in complaints by passengers about items missing from their luggage.

Theft Police said that the incident occurred when the luggage was being kept in the hold of the plane. Inside the hold, the alleged thieves forced open the suitcases, took out valuables and closed them again.

Authorities seized 29 luxury watches, 120 pieces of jewellery, 22 high-end mobile phones and various electronic equipment. Police believe the suspects sold several other items online or at local stores.

How to protect your belongings from damage and theft?

Although theft from checked luggage is relatively rare, there are a number of ways you can protect your luggage and minimize the disruption caused by it being lost or stolen stuff,

mishandled goods Rates nearly doubled in the wake of the pandemic, as airports grappled with staffing shortages and strikes.

An easy way to keep your bag in sight is to choose carry on Instead of checked baggage. If you are unable to fit your luggage in a cabin bag, aim to pack any valuables such as laptop, camera and mobile phone in your own bag. hand luggage,

It also helps to pack a change or two of clothes in your carry-on in case your larger bag gets lost.

Choosing an item that stands out – such as a brightly colored case – can reduce the chance that someone will accidentally pick up your bag from the collection belt. If you have a standard black suitcase, make it recognizable by adding a colorful luggage strap or ribbon. Locks can also help prevent theft.

like luggage tracker apple airtags This can help you keep track of your bag in case it gets lost, but it won’t necessarily help with personal items.

Be sure to take pictures of the items in your suitcase before departure in case you need any proof Insurance claim.

