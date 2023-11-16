Tencent says it has stockpiled Nvidia chips but wants Chinese replacements. cnn business

Editor’s note: Sign up for CNN’s Meanwhile in China newsletter that breaks down what you need to know about the country’s rise and how it impacts the world.

Tencent raced to build “one of the largest inventories of AI chips in China” before US export bans hit, an executive said on Wednesday.

The Chinese tech giant’s Chairman Martin Lau told analysts on an earnings call that it had purchased components from Nvidia (NVDA) early on, allowing it to develop its generative AI models for at least “a few generations.”

“One of the key things we did was we were actually the first to place an order for [the] H800, and it allows us to build a very good list,” Lau said.

He said that Tencent is now looking for new suppliers China “For these training chips.”

Lau did not say when the purchase took place, but the H800 is among the products banned from sale in China due to US export restrictions announced last month, Nvidia said in October. Regulatory filings. It is one of the chipmaker’s advanced AI chips designed for use in data centers, physical facilities used to store stores of electronic information.

In late October, Nvidia revealed that the recently announced restrictions had gone into effect “immediately”, a few weeks ahead of schedule.

Over the past year, the United States and China have increasingly escalated their dispute over access to the most advanced semiconductors as well as the materials and equipment needed to make the technology.

Washington’s decision last month to reduce the types of semiconductors that U.S. companies can sell to China further tightens a set of export controls first introduced in October 2022 on national security grounds.

The Biden administration views the latest measures as necessary to prevent the potential use of the hardware to advance China’s military advancements and close loopholes in existing rules. In response, Beijing has accused Washington of “weaponizing trade and technology issues.”

The standoff has prompted other Chinese companies to increase their chip supplies.

This month, Kai-Fu Li, one of China’s most prominent tech investors, told Bloomberg that his new Beijing-based startup, 01.AI, has also stockpiled the chips it needs for the near future.

The company began assembling its reserve of chips earlier this year, even using money borrowed from Li’s venture firm Sinovation Ventures, because “we felt we had to do this,” he said. told the media outlet in an interview. The venture capital firm did not respond to a request for comment on the matter.

The practice of storage is not new. In recent years, ahead of US trade sanctions being lifted in 2020, Chinese tech giant Huawei has also “stockpiled a two-year supply of chips before the US entity sanctions take effect”, according to a report by the Center for Strategic and International Had deposited”. studies.

China’s top chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), also has “amassed a large number of machines and potentially a large stockpile of spare parts from which it can source,” the report said.

While the U.S. export ban currently “does not impact Hunyuan’s development and our AI capability in the near future,” according to Lau, Tencent is concerned that it could impact its ability to resell components to other customers. Referring to AI bot.

“Going forward, we need to explore ways to make the use of our AI chips more efficient,” he said, meaning work to retain most of the company’s high-performance chips for training models.

Hunyuan, which Tencent says means “something that is omnipresent and without limits,” was launched by the Shenzhen-based company in September.

Lau told analysts the bot was developed specifically for corporate users, allowing them to participate in meetings by viewing automated summaries or putting together documents more efficiently.

According to Tencent, the platform is currently available to customers and the public on a limited basis.

The company reported solid earnings for the quarter ended in September, with revenue up 10% that met analysts’ expectations. Sales rose to 154.6 billion yuan ($21.3 billion), compared with the same period a year earlier, while profits attributable to shareholders rose 39% to 44.9 billion yuan ($6.2 billion).

