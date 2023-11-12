Tenant skips rent, lists home on Airbnb; homeowner lives in van

Jason Roth’s home, left. Jason Roth’s van, okay. Courtesy of Jason Roth

A Washington homeowner says he’s living in a van after a man moved into his home and stopped paying rent.

They say the tenant owes approximately $50,000 and has refused to leave the home for several months.

The pair are fighting it out in court, and the next hearing is scheduled for March next year.

one washington landlord The man who rented out his house to pay for pilot school says he is now living in his van because he can’t evict his tenant, who he claims has been harassing him for the past nine months. He owes nearly $50,000 in rent and has illegally listed his home for rent on Airbnb.

“I need my house. And all the media and other attention is great, but it doesn’t really do me any good,” Jason Roth told Insider. “Like, I need to get my house back. I need to move on with my life. I need to stop living in my van.”

Roth, an aircraft mechanic apprentice who bought his Seattle home in 2016 and rented out rooms at first, said he rented out his entire house to make extra money.

In March of this year, Roth’s tenant, Kareem Hunter, moved in. Roth moved to a different apartment. They agreed to $4,300 in monthly rent, according to documents filed by Roth in Kings County Superior Court, which were reviewed by Insider.

Roth says that after paying only part of one month’s rent, Hunter stopped paying anything. Roth said the pair tried to negotiate a payment plan, but Hunter still didn’t pay — and instead began listing rooms for rent at the property without paying off his debt.

“So, not only is he not paying me, but he’s generating income through the basement Airbnb unit, and meanwhile, I have to pay utilities for that unit,” Roth told local news outlet KIRO 7. It is falling.”

In a court filing reviewed by Insider, Roth says Hunter owes him $47,248, a figure that includes $33,400 in back rent, as well as utilities and late fees.

As a result of mounting utility bills, legal payments, and property taxes, Roth said he could no longer afford the apartment he was renting and moved into his van.

Hunter’s claims against Roth

Hunter told Insider that Roth has refused to accept payment of past due rent, saying that Roth always intended to take her to court to collect “eviction insurance” and that Hunter would accuse her of breaking the lease. To grant permission, a payment of $40,000 was demanded.

Some insurance policies offer protection to landlords if they are wrongfully sued for eviction. However, this is not a standard coverage in most rental property insurance policies — and Roth says he doesn’t have any such policy.

According to court documents seen by Insider, Hunter told Roth in an email in July that he wanted to pay off his outstanding rent. Hunter also said at the time that he did not want to go to court to avoid expungement on his record.

Roth’s attorneys and Hunter tried to negotiate a payment plan, but could not reach an agreement, according to correspondence between the two included in court filings. Insiders did not find documentation that Roth demanded Hunter pay the $40,000 at any time, although their conversations did include discussion of a $12,000 back rent payment.

Hunter also claimed that Roth knew he would sublease rooms at the property.

A copy of Hunter’s lease, included in the court filing reviewed by Insider, indicates that the property is allowed to be subleased through Airbnb or other short-term rental sites, as long as the tenant is a representative of the property owner or Does not claim to be an employee.

local news outlets Kiro 7 It was reported that Hunter’s Airbnb listing of Roth’s property was eventually removed, and city officials indicated that the rental license was invalid because it was “obtained using false information regarding property ownership. “

In statements to Insider, Hunter also claimed that Roth threatened his life over the dispute, that Roth had lied about being homeless, and that Roth was “directly or indirectly involved in property theft, “Which caused a loss of over $55,000.”

Roth says nothing could be further from the truth, telling Insider in an email that “the statements Mr. Hunter has made on social media and elsewhere where he has accused me of “fraud,” “extortion,” “Accusing you of endangering your tenant’s life.” “Participation in the so-called “eviction insurance scam” and “rent insurance scam” is baseless and outrageous.”

The fight goes to court

The months-long battle between Roth and Hunter is now in court, and Roth said his friends are currently raising money for his legal fees on GoFundMe.

Roth told Insider that he won’t be able to live in his home for months after the current lease expires — after the judge set a hearing date for March next year.

All Roth can do now, he said, is “fight and wait – and keep eating the valuable meat available in the sale section at Kroger.”

Such rental disputes can drag on for a long time in court, with a recent notable decision favoring the tenant. In California, a airbnb The host could not evict a tenant who had lived in the home for 570 days because the tenant had stopped paying rent and reported the host to the city. A judge initially sided with the tenant and ruled that he could not be evicted after it was discovered that the Airbnb host violated city permitting codes at the rental property.

The landlord later sued his tenant and he vacated the property earlier this month.

