Ten Ways to Close the Deal on Your Difficult to Sell House

Once you’ve decided to put your home on the market, it’s natural that you’ll want it to be purchased without any delay.

But as many homeowners who have had their property on the market for the past few months will testify, 2023 has not been an easy time to sell.

Transactions in London are down 25 per cent in the first nine months of the year, according to Foxton, while the number of sales has fallen across the country.

Some of those dealing with a difficult sale have no choice but to take big discounts as the property market slows due to higher interest rates and increasingly more expensive mortgages.

Matters have been made worse by stretched household budgets, forcing many buyers to put their plans on hold.

But if you’re not willing to drop your asking price, what else can you do to try to flip your home?

Here, Telegraph Money looks at some tricks to maintaining your vigilance that can help get your transactions in line.

1. Move on to attractive attractions

If your home has been on the market for a while, it might be time to socialize with your neighbors.

Attract the people who are nearest and dearest to you geographically, so they can help ensure that the presentation at the approach is the best it can be.

Mark Gregory, sales manager at Antony Roberts estate agents in Richmond, says: “Although any sensible seller will have their garden cleared, it can be problematic if the outdoor space in the neighborhood is too overgrown.”

First, ask if they might be willing to give their garden a go.

Mr Roberts adds: “If your neighbor is unwilling to clean up their outside space, ask their permission to do the job yourself. “If it requires a lot of work, some pizza and beer for people who live nearby might encourage others to get involved.”

If your neighbors’ front yard is littered with children’s toys, bicycles, and other items, you should aim to adopt a similar approach. First, ask politely if these can be stored in their garage.

Colby Short, co-founder of GetAgent.co.uk, says: “If, perhaps, they still have some Halloween decorations – or a flag from a past sports tournament – ​​see if these can be removed.”

Even better, make the selling process a neighborhood effort and involve lots of people from the local community.

Mr Short said: “Ultimately, the better price you get, the more beneficial it is to the people who live around you.”

2. Secure a parking space

Make sure potential buyers have somewhere to park.

Dominic Brown, director of Prime Purchase, a buying agency in Kent and East Sussex, says: “Ask neighbors – nicely – if they can move their cars away from the house, so that parking is easy while you’re visiting. yes.”

This is especially important if multiple cars in one house jam the street.

Patricia McGirr, from property finance group Finanz, adds: “Ask your neighbor to move that vintage motor he’s been working on for the last 10 years out of the driveway. This may be somewhat relationship draining, but it’s better than having your sale end up looking like a wrecking yard next door.

Approach the matter as politely as possible, and there’s a chance the vehicle will move forward without too much friction.

3. Schedule your viewing

Book your viewings a day or two after bin day.

Mark von Grundherer, director of London estate agents Benham and Reeves, says: “It is almost inevitable that the day before, there will be bins piled up, or rubbish strewn around the road, where a fox will Is searching for food. ,

This is not a good look for potential buyers. Nor is it a great smell.

Mr von Grundherr says: “Inviting people over when the bins are collected will at least ensure that you are not creating a littering effect in the first place.”

4. Create some competition

Another clever little trick is to make sure the appointments overlap by a few minutes.

Mr Brown says: “It never hurts buyers to see that they are not the only people interested in the property.”

5. Set realistic prices

Don’t make the mistake of keeping the price of your house or flat high.

Charlie Lamdin, founder of BestAgent and presenter of YouTube channel Moving Home with Charlie, says: “A lower asking price will attract more enquiries. This will lead to competitive offers – and ultimately, a higher selling price. Asking prices have little to do with final selling prices. “It is more important to have competitive buyers.”

Kim Allcott, partner at Allcott Commercial, favors a similar approach.

She says: “Lower prices to increase competition. No one wants to give up something that everyone else wants. If you can reduce the price to such an extent that you can generate a lot of interest, you’ll get people making offers well above the asking price.”

6. Stay away from sole agency

Choosing the right agent is one of the most important steps when it comes to flipping your house.

Mr Lamdin says: “Avoid signing a sole agency contract in case you choose the wrong one. You may inadvertently find yourself locked into a contract with an agent who is unable to get the work done.

This is a view shared by Gary Bush, a consultant with MortgageShop.com, a mortgage broker.

He says: “We believe that the more, the merrier. Having too many agents also prevents agents from maintaining their achievements.”

7. Refresh your pictures

If your home has been on the market for several months, get your photos updated.

Mr Bush says: “If a potential buyer sees photos of your property that were taken in the summer – and now it’s snowing outside – they’ll immediately have a feeling of ‘Oh, why has it been on the market for so long’ Is.”

This may be especially the case for buyers new to the market.

8. Tell a story

Think about writing a short summary of why you fell in love with the property and why you enjoyed staying there.

Mr Gregory says: “This can be supplied to potential buyers. While you’re at it, really think about your neighborhood and its special appeal to anyone considering moving to the area. Any stories you have about how your neighbors take care of each other are always a good idea.”

Either put these in writing – or ask for them to be relayed through your agent.

Alternatively, you could also make a point to stick around during the viewing so you can chat to potential buyers yourself about how great the area – and the property – is.

Amy Helen of digital marketing agency Think3 says: “Don’t be afraid to share the unique story of your home. Potential buyers may be pleased to know that you were in a similar life stage. This can help in increasing the connection with the property. Take pride and tell the story of your home beyond its physical features. “Those personal touches can make a huge difference.”

9. Do some bloodhounding

To move things forward, it might be worth trying to find out something about potentially interested parties.

Kirsty Wells, director of Blueprint Mortgages and Protection, says: “See if you can get some soft facts from the estate agent, such as whether they have children. If so, when they come to see your home, you can emphasize features that would benefit a young family.”

This could be things like well-equipped playgrounds or a school with an “outstanding” Ofsted rating.

Jamie Alexander, mortgage director at Alexander Southwell Mortgage Services, says: “A pro tip is to play a bit of detective. Get information from your agent about your audience – kids, hobbies, where they’re from.

“When they’re looking around, highlight what makes your local area a gold mine for them. It’s about selling a lifestyle, not just squarefootage. Make sure they see their future around every corner.”

10. Consider auction or ‘quick-sale’ firms

If your home has been on the market for a while and you have plenty of views, but a distinct lack of interest, you may want to think about alternatives, such as selling at auction.

This may provide the opportunity for a quick transaction, but be aware that the price you sell for may be lower than what you would have achieved on the open market.

Another option is to use a quick-selling platform.

Chris Hodgkinson, managing director of House Buyer Bureau, says: “You may have to struggle a bit over the asking price, but you should be able to close within a few weeks. You’ll also be able to plan your move down to the last detail, as it gives you a concrete time-frame.”

Although this may seem tempting, you need to go into this with your eyes open, as going down this path could mean an even bigger blow to the price. Also, since this sector is not regulated, you need to keep an eye out for less honest companies.

