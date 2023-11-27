Ten female AI leaders that OpenAI should consider for its board

Potential board members for OpenAI Rebekah Bastian

OpenAI, the leading artificial intelligence company, has experienced a whirlwind of changes in the past week. Amid the turmoil, an all-white, male board of directors has emerged.

As a brief recap, the board removed CEO Sam Altman due to concerns about his lack of “clarity in his communications” and appointed CTO Mira Muratti as interim CEO on November 17. Then, on November 19, Microsoft announced the appointment of Altman and OpenAI’s ex-President and Board Chairman Greg Brockman to lead a new advanced artificial intelligence team. On the same day, OpenAI made an announcement New The interim CEO, Twitch CEO Emmett Shearer, and more than 95 percent of OpenAI employees signed a letter threatening to quit if Altman was not reinstated and the current board was removed. This led to another announcement three days later: Altman’s return as CEO of OpenAI and the formation of a new board.

During this fascinating series of events, a remarkable change occurred: OpenAI’s board went from having two female board members to none.

Former board member Helen Tomer, director of strategy and fundamental research grants at Georgetown University’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology, was removed from the board, just a month after co-authoring a paper that upset Altman. , who considered it critical. company. Tasha McCauley, an assistant senior management scientist at the RAND Corporation and former CEO of GeoSim Systems, was also removed from the board for her role in ousting Altman — though fellow board member Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo, who was part of the decision, Remained as it is. ,

This new homogeneous board raises concerns, as OpenAI’s leadership in AI development demands diverse perspectives to prevent biased results.

However, it is expected that OpenAI will add more members. This means there is an opportunity to create gender diversity on the board and bring in some extraordinary women to guide the organization towards a secure and ethical future.

Startup and innovation expert Elizabeth Scallon shared a LinkedIn post suggesting several outstanding women for OpenAI to consider in its board search. Taking inspiration from their posts, additional suggestions from the comments, and personal admiration for some female leaders in AI, here are ten women I would recommend as potential independent OpenAI board directors.

Dr. Fei-Fei Li is Co-Director of the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence, former Chief Scientist of AI/ML at Google Cloud, and Co-Founder and Board Chair of AI4ALL. She will bring technical and entrepreneurial expertise and advocacy for diversity and inclusion to OpenAI’s board. Dr. Timnit Gebru is the co-founder of Black in AI, former co-head of the Ethical AI team at Google, and a widely respected and accomplished AI researcher who specializes in the ethical and social implications of AI. His expertise in fairness and ethics will help guide OpenAI in developing responsible AI systems. Alesya Visnjic is the CEO of WhyLabs, an AI monitoring and observability platform. His technical insight and focus on AI reliability and transparency will bring a valuable perspective to the Board. Dr. Latanya Sweeney is the founding editor-in-chief of the Journal of Technology Science, director of the Public Interest Tech Lab at Harvard, and former chief technologist for the US Federal Trade Commission. His technical knowledge, expertise in data privacy, and dedication to ethical and responsible AI will be incredibly influential to the future of OpenAI. Professor Daphne Koller is an AI researcher who co-founded Coursera, Insitero and Angeli. Previously she was a professor at Stanford in the field of machine learning and probabilistic modeling. His deep understanding of the technical, ethical, and practical aspects of AI and its real-world applications will help guide the future of OpenAI. Daniela Braga is the CEO of Defined.AI, the largest marketplace for ethically sourced training data for AI. She will bring extensive expertise in AI, natural language processing and data curation through an ethical lens to the OpenAI board. Professor Manuela Veloso is Head of JP Morgan AI Research and Herbert A. Simon University Emeritus Professor of Computer Science at Carnegie Mellon University, known for her work in robotics and AI planning. His expertise in both academia and industry will be instrumental in bridging the gap between research and real-world applications in OpenAI. Lisa Nelson is an investor, independent board member, and former co-founder and managing director of M12, the enterprise arm of Microsoft. Given his rich background in advising and investing in startups, he will bring valuable experience in strategy, innovation and business development to OpenAI. Rana El Kaloubi, Ph.D. is the co-founder and CEO of Affectiva, an AI platform that bridges the gap between humans and machines. As a pioneer in the field of emotion AI, her commitment to humanizing technology will be a powerful addition to the board. Kieran Snyder is the co-founder and CEO of Textio, a language analytics platform that uses machine learning and natural language processing to help organizations create more effective and inclusive communications. His background in computational linguistics and his commitment to creating more equitable outcomes through AI will be an impressive addition to OpenAI’s board.

These are just ten of the many potential board members who can bring diverse perspectives and expertise to OpenAI’s board. When selecting its next board members, I hope OpenAI will prioritize experienced candidates who will ensure that the individuals making strategic decisions about the future of AI truly represent the diverse global community that will harness these advancements. And will be influenced by them.