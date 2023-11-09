Temporary agreement reached to prevent walkouts at half of Vegas casinos set to strike | cnn business

New York CNN –

A tentative five-year labor agreement has been reached between the culinary union and Caesars Entertainment to prevent a possible strike at their nine casinos along the Las Vegas Strip, although nine other casinos still face a possible walkout Friday morning.

Details of the agreement, which was announced in A do The details, by the union, are not yet available, but the union said it has been agreed to after 20 hours of continuous negotiations. It includes 10,000 union members who work as cooks, bartenders, waiters and waitresses, and housekeepers at the nine casinos owned by Caesars Entertainment.

The nine casinos on the strip owned by the company are Caesars Forum, Caesars Palace, Flamingo, Harrah’s, Horseshoe, The Paris, Planet Hollywood, The Cromwell, and The Links.

The tentative deal will now be presented to rank-and-file members for a ratification vote. if they Vote it out, they can still go on strike. But striking a deal with one of the Strip’s three casino operators increases pressure on the other two companies to agree to a similar deal before the Friday morning strike deadline.

“We are excited to reach an agreement … that recognizes the integral contributions of our team members to the success we have seen in Las Vegas over the past few years,” the company said in a statement. “Team members will see meaningful salary increases commensurate with our past performance, as well as continued growth opportunities tied to our future plans to bring more union jobs to the Las Vegas Strip. Through this agreement, Caesars Entertainment will ensure that as we grow, our team members also grow with us.

There may be another deal on the horizon. Talks were underway Wednesday with MGM Resorts International, which owns eight other casinos. strip , Aria, Bellagio, Excalibur, Luxor, Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand, New York-New York and Park MGM. Talks Too Wynn Resorts is scheduled for Thursday, with other casino operators facing strike threats. The union has said it will go on strike at 5am local time on Friday with any company it does not reach an agreement with by then.

MGM CEO William Hornbuckle told analysts during a conference call Wednesday afternoon that he believed a strike would be averted there, too.

“We are virtually in session as we speak, and I am confident that we will reach an agreement today,” he said. “We know from listening to our employees that they want pay increases, tackling inflation as well as reducing workloads among other concerns. When this deal is announced, it will be exactly that and will result in the largest wage increase in the history of our negotiations with the culinary union.”

A Wynn spokesman did not comment directly on talks at the other two companies.

“We have had our own productive bargaining sessions with the union,” Wynn said in a statement. “We are working to reach an agreement soon.”

Hornbuckle’s comments were welcomed by Ted Pappageorge, the union’s secretary-treasurer and its chief negotiator. But he said Caesars executives had made similar comments last week and it took 20 hours of negotiations from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning to reach an agreement.

“We welcome that sentiment,” he said of Hornbuckle’s comments. “We are completely optimistic but we have a lot of work to do. Nobody wants to strike. “We want to be very clear that if we do not get the contract we deserve, these workers have put the company on notice and we will be prepared to strike.”

The strike threat comes just before the city is set to host its first F1 Grand Prix race In this the strip will be included as a racetrack. Practice races are scheduled for Thursday and Friday next week, and the race is scheduled for Saturday, November 18. Concerts and other events are also scheduled, and by some estimates some 100,000 visitors are expected to visit the city over the weekend. In total, the city has about 150,000 hotel rooms, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

The union would not provide details of how much was won in the Caesars deal while negotiations continue elsewhere. Papageorge called it “historic” and “life-changing.” He said he will receive an immediate increase equal to about a $4.57 an hour increase in wages and benefits that have improved over the course of the last five-year contract.

“We achieved our goals financially,” he said.

He said that the companies are doing very good work and are able to meet the demands of the union. And he said workers are still suffering from rising prices, especially rents. Many employees at casinos wear multiple hats. One of the union’s main bargaining slogans is, “One job should be enough.”

In Las Vegas, typical rents increased by nearly 40% compared to before the pandemic, according to Zillow. Typical rents reached a high of $1,861 per month in July 2022, up 38% from $1,351 per month in July 2019. Since that peak, rents in Las Vegas have declined slightly, in line with national trends, and the city’s typical rent in September was $1,808. Of this year. But this is still 33% more than the September 2019 fare.

The average culinary union member in Las Vegas makes about $26 an hour, according to the union, but that includes benefits like health insurance and a pension.

The union has already negotiated an unusually strong benefits package, including a traditional pension plan that pays members a fixed monthly payment, zero premium health care coverage for as long as they live. and a Citizenship Fund, which has helped 18,000 members become U.S. citizens.

It also has culinary arts training to help members in low-skill and low-wage jobs move into better-paying positions, and a housing fund that pays up to $25,000 for a down payment on a home purchase.

There are 25,000 culinary association members between MGM and Wynn. Even though Caesars’ 10,000 workers are no longer planning to walk out, the strike by the remaining 25,000 union members would be the largest strike in the hospitality industry in American history. But dealers and front desk workers are not unionized and casinos could try to stay open if a strike occurs.

“Historically, these companies try to keep things going during strikes,” Papageorge said. “The reality is that it takes a huge amount of labor to operate these resorts. Vegas can’t operate without these employees.”

On Wednesday afternoon, MGM reported net revenue of $2.1 billion from its Las Vegas Strip casinos in the current quarter, compared with $2.3 billion in the year-ago quarter. This is an 8% decrease primarily due to the sale of The Mirage to Hard Rock International in December and a cyber security issue in September 2023.

Last week, Caesars reported that net income rose 9% to $792 million in the first nine months of this year, while net revenue with Stripe rose 8% to $3.4 billion. Wynn’s report is due Thursday and the company is expected to report net income of $78 million after a net loss of $135 million a year earlier.

“These companies are doing well. We want them to do well,” Pappageorge said. “The profit margins are very high, the room rates are very high. Companies need to share wealth.

Strike and union win, both up

Unions have been flexing their muscles this year, with many workers on strike to levels not seen in decades. There have been 348 strikes so far this year, a 56% increase from the same period in 2021, according to a strike tracker maintained by Cornell University’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations.

American unions have been making some big gains in recent negotiations, sometimes with strikes, sometimes without strikes.

Recently the United Auto Workers union reached an agreement with General Motors, Ford and Stellantis that includes guaranteed wages of 25% and cost-of-living adjustments over the life of the contract, running through April 2028, which is below most workers’ wages. Could take. When combined with guaranteed wages this rises to over 30%.

A coalition of unions at Kaiser Permanente won a total of 21% raises on a four-year agreement reached after 75,000 union members led the largest health care strike in U.S. history.

And the Teamsters union reached an agreement with UPS in July that averted an August 1 strike by more than 340,000 members, including a minimum hourly wage increase of $7.50 and an 18% increase in delivery driver wages over the life of the contract. Increase included. $49 per hour. It also eliminated wage floors for many union members and gave large pay increases to some part-time workers.

SAG-AFTRA, which represents 160,000 actors, had been on strike against major studios and streaming services for nearly four months before reaching its tentative agreement Wednesday evening. Terms of that deal were not disclosed, but union president Fran Drescher described it in an Instagram post as a “billion+$ deal!” 3 times the last contract!”

But some unions still have not reached agreement on new contracts, including 3,700 members of a coalition of unions — which includes the Teamsters and the UAW — who have been striking three Detroit casinos since Oct. 17. One of those casinos is owned by MGM.

And about 15,000 union members are waging a series of periodic strikes against 65 hotels in Los Angeles and Orange County, California, through July 4.

—CNN’s Anna Behni contributed to this story.

Source: amp.cnn.com