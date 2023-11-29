Fort Lauderdale, Florida, November 29, 2023–(Business Wire)–Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund [NYSE: TEI]

Notification of sources of distribution Pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

The estimated sources of funds for the distribution to be paid on November 30, 2023 and year-to-date for fiscal year 2023 are as follows:

Estimated allocation for November monthly distribution till October 31, 2023:

Distribution per share net investment Income pure feeling short term capital Benefit pure feeling long term capital Benefit return of capital $0.0440 $0.0373 (85%) $0.00 (0%) $0.00 (0%) $0.0067 (15%)

Cumulative Estimated Allocation up to October 31, 2023 for the financial year ending December 31, 2023:

Distribution per share net investment Income pure feeling short term capital Benefit pure feeling long term capital Benefit return of capital $0.4753 $0.3570 (75%) $0.0241 (5%) $0.00 (0%) $0.0942 (20%)

Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of this distribution or the terms of the Plan. TEI estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; Therefore, part of TEI’s distribution to shareholders may be a return of capital. For example, a return of capital may occur when some or all of the money a shareholder invested in the fund is returned to them. Return of capital distributions do not necessarily reflect TEI’s investment performance and should not be confused with ‘yield’ or ‘income’. The amounts and sources of distribution stated herein are estimates only and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amount and source of amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend on the Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year explaining how to report distributions from the Fund for federal income tax purposes.

Average Annual Total Returns (with respect to change in Net Asset Value (NAV) for the 5 year period ending 10/31/2023)1 Annualized Distribution Rate (as a percentage of NAV for the current financial period up to 10/31/2023)2 Cumulative Total Returns (with respect to change in NAV for the financial period up to 10/31/2023)3 Cumulative Financial Year-to-Date Distribution Rate (as a percentage of NAV as of 10/31/2023)4 -6.06% 9.92% 1.16% 8.93%

Fund performance and distribution rate information:

The Average Annual Total Return in relation to NAV represents the compounded average of the Fund’s annual NAV total returns for the five-year period ending October 31, 2023. Annualized NAV Total Return is the percentage change in the NAV of the fund over a year. Assuming reinvestment of distributions paid. Annual Distribution Rate is the distribution rate for the current financial period annualized as a percentage of the NAV of the fund till October 31, 2023. Cumulative total return is the percentage change in the NAV of the fund from December 31, 2022 to October 31, 2023, assuming reinvestment of distributions paid. The cumulative fiscal year-to-date distribution rate is the dollar value of distributions for the fiscal period December 31, 2022 through October 31, 2023, as a percentage of the Fund’s NAV as of October 31, 2023.

The Board of Trustees of the Fund (the “Board”) has authorized a managed distribution plan pursuant to which the Fund makes monthly distributions to shareholders at an annual minimum fixed rate of 10% based on the average monthly NAV of the Fund’s common shares. “Plan”). The fund calculates the average NAV of the previous month based on the number of business days in the month over which the NAV is calculated. The purpose of the plan is to provide shareholders with a stable, but guaranteed, fixed minimum rate of distribution each month and is intended to minimize the discount between the market price and the NAV of the Fund’s common shares, but no assurances can be given. . The plan will be successful in doing this. The fund is managed with the goal of generating as much distribution as possible from net ordinary income and short-term capital gains, consistent with the fund’s investment strategy and risk profile. To the extent that sufficient distributable income is not available on a monthly basis, the Fund will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital to maintain its managed distribution rate. For example, a return of capital may occur when some or all of the money invested in the fund is returned to shareholders. Return of capital distributions do not necessarily reflect the fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income.” Even though the Fund may realize current year capital gains, such gains may be offset, in whole or in part, by the Fund’s capital loss carryovers from prior years.

The Board may amend the terms of the Scheme or terminate the Scheme at any time without prior notice to the shareholders of the Fund. Amendments or termination of the Plan may have an adverse effect on the market price of the Fund’s common shares. The plan will be subject to periodic review by the Board, including an annual review of the annual minimum fixed rate to determine whether adjustments should be made.

For more information about Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund please visit our website: www.franklintempleton.com

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries that operate as Franklin Templeton and serve clients in more than 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better results through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company provides expertise on a global scale, bringing comprehensive capabilities across fixed income, equities, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based firm has more than 75 years of investment experience and more than $1.3 trillion in assets under management as of October 31, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.

