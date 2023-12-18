VANCOUVER, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global temperature management market According to the latest analysis by Emergen Research, the size was USD 3.50 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.80% during the forecast period. The growth in revenue of the temperature management market is driven by factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing number of cases of hypothermia, and development of technologically advanced intravascular systems.

Temperature control is an important aspect of hospital treatment for both neonatal and pediatric patients. Body temperature that is outside the normal range may be a symptom of underlying disease processes or clinical deterioration and should be recognized as soon as possible. Maintaining a stable body temperature within specific limits makes it possible to optimize metabolic processes and physiological functions. Therefore, reducing environmental elements in the hospital setting that can cause unnecessary changes in body temperature is also important.

One of the major factors driving the revenue growth of the temperature management market is the increasing number of surgical operations. Many surgical operations are performed around the world. The Texas Heart Institute estimates that approximately 500,000 coronary bypass surgeries are performed each year. Persons who are given local or general anesthesia before any surgical treatment have their body temperature reduced. Warming systems are essential in these situations to prevent any intraoperative hypothermia. With the use of these technologies, patients’ pre- and post-operative pain and discomfort are further reduced.

However, the cold chain industry faces a number of challenges and risks that can have devastating effects. Billions of dollars worth of pharmaceutical products are either mishandled or inadequately stored during delivery, or are delayed to their destination after their effectiveness has been lost. These unfortunate events make the drugs dangerous and even potentially fatal for people who rely on them to treat everything from cancer to the flu. Furthermore, the biopharmaceutical industry loses more than US$35 billion annually due to inadequate temperature-controlled logistics. Therefore, these factors are restraining the revenue growth of the market.

scope of research

report Description outcome Market size in 2022 US$3.50 billion CAGR (2023-2032) 8.80% Revenue forecast till 2032 8.21 billion US dollars base year for estimation 2022 historical data 2019–2021 forecast period 2023-2032 quantitative units Revenue in USD billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 report coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Trends segments covered Product Types, Applications, End Uses and Areas regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa country scope US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and the rest of the Middle East and Africa Profile of Major Companies Medtronic, 3M., Zoll Medical Corporation, Stryker, BD, ICU Medical, Cincinnati Sub-Zero, Menon Medical, Geratherm Medical AG., Healthcare 21 Ltd. scope of customization 10 hours free customization and expert consultation

Major companies and competitive landscape

The global temperature management market is quite fragmented, with several large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of the market revenue. Key players are adopting various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing and introducing more effective solutions. Some of the key companies included in the global temperature management market report are:

strategic development

On August 08, 2022, Safeguard Focus CoolTM Compression Device, an innovative addition to its Safeguard® platform, was introduced by Merit Medical Systems, Inc., a leading global manufacturer and marketer of healthcare devices. It is a component of a larger cardiac portfolio that also includes the equipment and supplies necessary for interventional cardiac resynchronization treatment, electrophysiology, lead extraction, and maintenance of cardiac rhythm.

On June 1, 2021, Global Healthcare SG, a manufacturer of portable body cooling systems, and ZOLL Medical Corporation, a subsidiary of Asahi Kasei, a manufacturer of medical devices and related software solutions, announced their exclusive distribution partnership. Pursuant to the agreement, ZOLL has been granted the exclusive rights to market and sell Carboncool Full Body Suits and Comfort Suits throughout the Asia Pacific region.

Some highlights of the report

Patient warming systems segment accounted for significantly larger revenue share in 2022. With the use of active and passive warming methods, patient warming maintains the patient’s normothermia, or core body temperature, at 98.6°F (37°C). These covers provide warmth to the patient before, during, or after surgery in the operating room (OR). Thermal comfort helps patients maintain normothermia and reduces preoperative anxiety and panic. Warming the patient is considered essential to maintain thermal comfort. Studies have shown that the use of warming treatments before and after surgery improves patient satisfaction, thermal comfort and anxiety, thereby increasing revenues for the sector.

Operating room segment had the largest revenue share in 2022. Patients require a precise temperature in the operating room during pre-, post- and perioperative procedures to prevent surgical problems. For example, patients who are given anesthesia before surgery require warming therapy, while those in the operating room during cardiac procedures require cooling therapy. Thus, it is expected that demand for these items will remain strong as the number of procedures increases, leading to growth in revenues of this segment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global temperature management market based on product type, application, end-use and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD billion; 2019-2032) patient warming system traditional warming system surface heating systems intravascular warming system patient cooling system conventional cooling system intravascular cooling system surface cooling system

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD billion; 2019-2032) cardiology bone disease neurology other applications

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD billion; 2019-2032) operating room intensive care units emergency room



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD billion; 2019-2032) North America We Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy spain benelux rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America brazil rest of latam Middle East and Africa Saudi Arab United Arab Emirates South Africa turkey rest of the Ministry of External Affairs



About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports and consulting services. Our solutions focus solely on your objective of detecting, targeting and analyzing changes in consumer behavior across demographics, industries and helping customers make better business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies to ensure relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries including healthcare, touch points, chemicals, types and energy.

