The stock finally closed higher on Thursday after a volatile session following substantial gains in the previous trading day. Surprisingly impressive, although the temperature is sure to be checked as many think the market has got too far off its skis in terms of the pace of rate cuts.

That said, there is $6 trillion of dry powder sitting in money market funds that could be siphoned off bit by bit to fuel a stock rally, which should, at the very least, keep short sellers wary.

All three major US indices gained, putting them on track for weekly gains. Notably, the Dow closed at a record high for the second time this year. Benchmark bond yields hit multi-month lows, hit by the Federal Reserve’s hint of a possible interest rate cut in 2024.

Investors are expecting moves by the Federal Reserve toward lowering interest rates in the coming year, and the central bank supported that view on Thursday by predicting three “insurance” rate cuts in 2024.

The subsequent strong bond rally has had a knock-on effect on other assets, and even fueled the crisis-hit oil market as the dollar weakened sharply due to strong pushback from the ECB and BOE on EU and UK market rate pricing. It is done.

This does not necessarily mean that the Federal Reserve is inherently dovish; Instead, its current stance is a reaction to the unexpectedly sharp decline in US inflation. The Fed is adjusting its approach in response to these economic dynamics. Given the similarities, the European Central Bank (ECB) may find itself forced to make a similar change. The situation is even more pronounced in the Eurozone, where inflation is falling sharply. Therefore, it is time to consider reducing the ECB leg of the weak US dollar move.

Source: www.fxstreet.com