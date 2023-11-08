Quick Take:

Authentic has emerged from stealth with a $4 million seed round led by Menyala.

The company also announced the launch of its digital NFT platform, Authenticator.

The launch was headlined by major partnerships with Southeast Asia’s leading ecommerce platform Lazada, social media platform TikTok, and Shopify.

Temasek’s venture arm Authentic has emerged from stealth with a $4 million seed round led by Menyala. The company also announced the launch of its NFT platform Authenticator, which lets users browse, buy, and verify authenticity of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) without a crypto wallet.

According to the announcement on Wednesday, Authentic Digital wants to blur the lines between collectibles and Web2. Its platform allows non-crypto native users to purchase NFTs from their usual online shopping platforms using payment methods they are familiar with.

Authentic also announced key partnerships with Southeast Asia’s leading ecommerce platform Lazada, social media giant TikTok and Shopify to headline the launch. Users will be able to purchase NFTs directly on Lazada, TikTok, and Shopify using traditional payment methods.

The company wants to bring digital collectibles to the masses by converting NFTs into formats that can be listed on the popular Web2 platform.

Commenting on the announcement, Boyko Draganov, CEO of Authentic, said: “With Authentic, users get the opportunity to shop where they already shop, buy the brands they love, and in fiat. make payments, giving them easy access to digital ownership. We strongly believe that digital assets should be available to everyone and our partnership with Lazada and TikTok removes all barriers when it comes to owning a digital collectible.

Authenticator already has collections from all the major creators including Takashi Murakami, Chiru Labs, Adidas, and Yuga Labs listed on the Authenticator platform.

According to Draganov, his company’s partnerships with companies like Shopify and TikTok are the first step in its vision to become a “digital asset platform that will eventually include services and products for Authenticator-hosted wallets.”

The company seeks to curb scams and fraud in the industry by combining artificial intelligence (AI) and human review to ensure the security, compliance, and authenticity of NFTs.

Parin Mehta, Venture Partner at Menyala, commented: “Menyala wants to invest in untapped opportunities by empowering builders to drive technological change. We are excited by what the Authenticator team is doing to enable access and ownership of digital assets in underserved markets, which will pave the way for large-scale Web3 adoption.



Source: www.nftgators.com