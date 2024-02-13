Telescope to detect stellar flares and strange far-flung explosions

red dwarf star getty

As one of the most anticipated ground-based telescopes ever built, the Vera Rubin Observatory in northern Chile is on the verge of finally coming to fruition. Once its wide-field camera sees scientific first light early next year, it will begin looking for clear optical signatures of supernovae located millions or billions of light years away.

This will help theorists better understand the true nature of dark energy – the unknown force that is accelerating the expansion of the universe – and the effects of dark matter – the terrifyingly confusing layer of exotic matter that pervades everywhere in our universe. .

Optimized for observing transient astronomical events, during the observatory’s projected ten-year primary operation, its Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST) will also identify unusual events that completely defy our current astrophysical understanding .

What is a momentary astronomical event?

In the strict sense of the word, this is something new, David Buckley, principal investigator of the SALT Transient Phenomena, told me recently at the ‘Cosmic Stream in the Age of Rubin’ conference in Puerto Varas, Chile. But ephemeral is really anything that is changeable; Something that has suddenly come into existence that we knew nothing about before, says Buckley.

Fast blue optical transients (or FBOTs) are just one example.

Sullivan says fast blue optical transients are incredibly bright events that don’t last very long. “They have been found in surveys, and I think their origins are explosive,” he says. Sullivan says a typical supernova resulting from the explosion of a white dwarf star could last a few weeks and be about 10 billion times brighter than the Sun. But FBOTs appear and disappear so quickly, it doesn’t give astronomers a lot of time to study them in detail and figure out what they are, he says.

What could they be?

Sullivan says one idea is that the supernova explosion occurs inside what is called circumstellar material. This, he says, is material that is thrown away during the star’s life, but remains near the star. Then when the supernova explodes, it may collide with this ejected matter; Heat it up, make it very hot and create a very bright transient event, says Sullivan.

LSST is expected to receive hundreds of these FBOTs.

But the real trick to understanding what these objects are, says Sullivan, is to be able to identify them very early and very early in the data stream.

Catching red dwarfs in the act

The Rubin Observatory will also help researchers understand how stellar brightness emanating from predominantly M-type stellar red dwarfs may have influenced the beginning of life in our universe.

The average timescale of these red dwarf flare events is about 30 minutes and it is impossible for us to predict when they will occur, Riley Clark, a graduate student in physics and astronomy at the University of Delaware in Newark, told me. The same Puerto Varas conference. Clark says this makes them a very challenging target for most astrophysical surveys.

The hope is that Clark and colleagues can extract enough information from the image of a single flashing event using the LSST that will be useful to researchers studying the stellar physics of these stars.

The way we think we can do this, says Clark, is to use the refractive properties of our atmosphere to estimate the temperature of a stellar glow based on how high in the sky the star is during that event. Let’s go. He says that their position in the sky depends on their color.

Just like when you’re looking at an object on the bottom of a swimming pool and it appears distorted from its true position, differential chromatic refraction (or DCR) is a refractive property of our atmosphere, says Clark. The atmosphere does the same thing with starlight, he says, so when starlight passes through our atmosphere, it depends on the spectral energy distribution of the source.

Clark says that if more light is emitted at a shorter wavelength, the light appears blue.

During its ten-year extended survey, LSST is expected to detect approximately three million red dwarf flares that heat the star’s surface by an estimated 10,000 degrees Kelvin, or about 50 percent hotter than the surface of our own Sun. Are. The Rubin Observatory should detect a sudden increase in brightness.

Understanding the mechanics and frequency of such flare events goes beyond mere astrophysics. Many astronomers think that as the most common stars in the universe, red dwarfs may be prime candidates for near-Terrestrial planets that could give rise to life. If a star is too prone to such flares, it is unlikely to harbor habitable planets.

Could these flames fuel life on exoplanets orbiting around such stars?

We don’t know for sure whether ultraviolet energy from the flame could act as a catalyst for prebiotic life; Riley says this could perturb the chemistry enough to start enriching chemical interactions.