Telemedicine market size to grow to US$92.07 billion from 2022 to 2027, rising healthcare costs drive market growth – Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The telemedicine market expected to increase in size 92.07 billion US dollars From 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the market momentum will move faster CAGR of 15.64% According to Technavio Research, during the forecast period. Rising healthcare costs are a major factor driving the growth of the telemedicine market. Chronic diseases such as diabetes, COPD and heart disease are becoming more common and widespread, placing an undue burden on health care systems around the world. Due to advances in telecommunication technology, healthcare providers are also able to reduce the cost of treatment to patients. However, with the increase in efficiency of patient care, the costs associated with telemedicine adoption have also decreased. Furthermore, it is able to help health professionals make informed decisions based on primary health care for common diseases rather than increasing the number of patients in hospital. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The market is segmented by product (services and solutions), application (telehospital, teleclinic, and telephone), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW)).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Telemedicine Market 2023-2027

Company Profile:

Access Telecare LLC, Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., AMD Global Telemedicine Inc., American Well Corp., AMN Healthcare Services Inc., CareCloud Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Doctor on Demand Inc., Encounter Telehealth LLC, Evernorth Health Inc. , General Electric Co., GlobalMedia Group LLC, Koninklijke Philips NV, MEMD, Oracle Corp., Sesame Inc., SHL Telemedicine Ltd., Teladoc Health Inc., Veradime LLC, and Medtronic PLC

Access Telecare LLC- The company provides telemedicine services for cardiology, hospitalists, infectious diseases, neurology and psychiatry.

Telemedicine Market: Segmentation Analysis

Increase in market share by Service The segment will be important during the forecast period. The services segment of the global telemedicine market includes a wide range of services facilitating remote health care consultation, diagnosis, monitoring and treatment.

Telemedicine Market: Geographic Analysis

North America The contribution is estimated to be 41% For the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Technological advancements, changing patient preferences and the need for accessible healthcare services are the factors leading to this growth in this sector. Telemedicine has become an essential component of the region’s healthcare landscape, including virtual consultations, remote monitoring and digital health platforms. Furthermore, North America’s highly advanced technological infrastructure as well as the widespread availability of broadband has earned it a reputation in the world. This has made it possible for patients to access healthcare services from their homes with the use of digital health platforms along with easy video consultation and online monitoring. Furthermore, substantial disparities exist between access to health care in the region due to the mix of population centers and remote areas. Telemedicine helps bridge this gap by bringing medical expertise to disadvantaged rural communities, improving equity in health care. Therefore, these factors are expected to boost segment growth during the forecast period.

“In addition to analyzing the current market landscape, our report examines historical data from 2017 to 2021” – Technavio

Telemedicine Market: Market Dynamics

increase in health care costs

increasing burden of chronic diseases

Increasing focus on patient engagement

major trend

Decentralization of patient care with blockchain is a major trend in the telemedicine market.

