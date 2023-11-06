Already a billion-dollar industry, the value of telemedicine is projected to grow fivefold in nine years.

This is according to a recent report from Emergence Research, which showed that the global telehealth market will reach approximately $450 billion in 2032, compared to $84 billion last year.

The report cites several factors driving this growth: a worldwide shortage of healthcare workers, innovations in Internet of Things technology, growing demand for remote health, and increasing smartphone use.

Emergen argues that the software segment of the telemedicine sector will see the fastest growth in revenues over the next nine years, while the services segment will be the largest contributor to overall revenues.

The company also says the telehome segment will see a surge in revenues during the same period, thanks to the aging population, “as telehome services provide access to health care for older adults, who often struggle with chronic diseases.” Provides a convenient way to access.” Comfort in their homes.”

As PYMNTS wrote earlier this year, telemedicine was first popularized as an alternative to in-person care during the pandemic, but it has since become an option for patients.

The steady rate of consumers attending at least monthly telemedicine appointments through January 2022 was documented in proprietary research prepared for PYMNTS’s April “ConnectedEconomy™ Monthly Report.”

Patient participation in telehealth has hovered around 30% to 40% over this time period, not far from the roughly 50% share seen with monthly in-person visits. Both figures remained relatively stable through 2022 and 2023, although telehealth had increased and physical visits had recently decreased.

“As this popularity shows, telemedicine has become a profitable venture for participating businesses. “UnitedHealthcare and its Optum unit saw significant growth in their home health offerings last year and are on track to serve 4 million patients in 2023, nearly double the number in 2021,” PYMNTS wrote.

Meanwhile, some retailers have embraced virtual health in recent weeks, like GNC.

In an interview with PYMNTS, Alison Bentley, senior director of strategic programs at GNC Health, discussed the reasoning behind the move.

“After years of research, it became clear how essential supplemental virtual health care is for many consumers,” Bentley said. “We know that navigating the U.S. health care system can be difficult, especially when dealing with high reliance on private insurance, and the need to see different specialists who may at times have limited appointment availability, making the process Makes it even more complicated. We took this into consideration and wanted to address this by offering an accessible and affordable solution for consumers across the country.”

Source: www.pymnts.com