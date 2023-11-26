LONDON – Britain’s investment minister warned critics of a controversial attempt to sell a fund backed by the United Arab Emirates to the Daily Telegraph newspaper not to “get sentimental about some of our so-called treasured assets.”

Dominic Johnson told POLITICO the UK needs to remain an “open economy” amid growing calls for the government to intervene in the proposed takeover of the head of the 200-year-old Conservative Party on freedom of the press grounds.

And he suggested that he would not oppose the sale of a national newspaper to the UAE as long as proper “judicial procedures” were followed.

Lloyds Bank has agreed a deal involving the effective takeover of the Telegraph and Spectator – another favorite of grassroots conservatives – by Redbird IMI, an investment vehicle controlled by Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund.

The deal has drawn fierce resistance from some Conservative MPs worried about the right-wing newspaper’s editorial independence. They point to the UAE’s poor domestic record on press freedom.

Culture Secretary Lucy Fraser said last week she was considering intervening in the takeover by launching an official review by two watchdogs, but no final decision has been made.

Johnson, who will welcome senior figures from the UAE and other Gulf countries to a global investment summit in London on Monday, said “the UAE is a first-class and extremely well-governed country” and that he is “led by Always been extremely impressed with the potential “there.”

“My view is that we remain an open economy and it is very important that we remain an open economy if we are to have the money and investment to power this country,” he said.

“My formula is always to come back to ‘What will make this country more prosperous and more prosperous and safer?’”

“We can be quite sentimental about some of our so-called treasured assets,” Johnson said. “The reality is that media and information have moved on and frankly most of us today don’t buy a physical newspaper or necessarily go to a traditional news source.”

Monday’s global investment summit brings together CEOs from some of the planet’s biggest financial companies, including JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs and Blackstone.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and other ministers will spend the day trying to sell Britain as an investment destination to the private sector, while also trying to close billions of pounds of investment deals with foreign countries.

“I want to use the Investment Summit to showcase the UK in terms of science and technology leadership, make deals and use it as a base point to generate millions of pounds of investment into the UK… more “I want to expose all my associates to the investment needs of the world’s top 200 businessmen,” Johnson said.

Source: www.politico.eu