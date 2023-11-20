Telegraph Group sale “still open” – bankers

The sale process of Telegraph Media Group and Spectator magazine has been launched (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Archive)

The race to take control of The Telegraph Group is wide open, with City bankers insisting amid reports that the Abu Dhabi-backed fund is close to taking control.

The group, which also owns The Spectator, has been up for sale for several weeks after Lloyds Bank became frustrated with a £1bn loan, which its owners the Barclays family reportedly failed to repay despite repeated promises. Had failed.

Today The Telegraph itself reports that Redbird IMI, with a loan from Manchester City owner Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will allow the Barclays family to repay the loan.

Redbird IMI will then take over, led by former CNN executive Jeff Zucker. It is believed the Abu-Dhabi-backed deal will allow Barclays to retain at least some interest in the business. Lloyds declined to comment.

Bankers say Goldman Sachs, which is handling the sale, will definitely wait until the first round of bids are submitted later this month.

Observers say Lloyds, which is being separately advised by Lazard, will want a clean deal quickly. He does not want to be involved in the sale of such sensitive media assets before the general elections.

Senior Tories have called on Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden, Business Secretary Cammy Badenoch and Culture Secretary Lucy Fraser to take a close look at any new owner.

A letter from MPs said: “The physical impact on a quality national newspaper “Concerns should be raised any time it is handed over to a foreign ruler, but given the current geopolitical context, such a deal should be scrutinized.”

As far as Lloyds Bank is concerned, the Barclay brothers’ continued involvement in any deal is likely to be unwanted.

Other potential bidders include DMGT, the Daily Mail newspaper empire which is headed by Lord Rothermere. Rothermere have recently made it clear that their bid will not include money from the Middle East.

Telegraph Group is worth around £600 million.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com