TORONTO – While Canada’s largest telco is set to cut spending on its fiber network expansion, industry stakeholders say phone carriers need to boost their network investments amid forecasts that data consumption will double by 2027. Will happen.

The findings of PwC’s Canadian Telecom Outlook, presented at the Canadian Telecom Summit in Toronto on Tuesday, indicate that Canadian providers will need to increase their capital expenditures for 5G and fiber networks by two per cent per year to meet the growing demand for mobile data usage. There will be a need to increase.

“Telecoms must invest heavily in the infrastructure costs that enable them to serve customers across all these networks,” said John Simcoe, partner and national media and telecom leader at PwC Canada.

He cautioned that the estimates were calculated before the CRTC issued a highly anticipated partial decision on Monday amid its ongoing review of third-party access to fiber networks.

The decision allows independent Internet providers to use the fiber networks of large telephone companies in Ontario and Quebec. It aims to encourage competition for Internet services in two provinces, where the CRTC said independent Internet providers now serve 47 percent fewer customers than two years ago.

The ruling requires BCE Inc. and Telus Corp. to provide competitors with access to their fiber-to-the-home networks within six months.

But BCE subsidiary Bell Canada responded by announcing it would cut network investment plans by more than $1 billion in 2024-25, including a minimum of $500 million the following year. It said Bell has already reduced its 2023 spending plans by $100 million in anticipation of the CRTC decision.

Telus has not indicated how it might respond. However, during a panel discussion Tuesday afternoon at the conference, Stephen Schmidt, vice president of telecommunications policy and chief regulatory legal counsel, said the decision is “part of a 25-year trajectory of the CRTC doing things that no other regulator on Earth has done.” The regulator is not doing it.” Stopped doing it.”

“For peer regulators, the times have moved on and they are focusing on privacy, on 6G, on AI, on digital markets, but the Commission is carrying on a quarter-century-old job,” Schmidt said.

“The bigger concern is the extent to which it leaves other meritorious issues and other meritorious groups out of the center of its focus… but that will never be possible if we have the next 25 years of wireline proceedings.”

Beyond regulatory pressures, Simcoe said Canada’s telecommunications industry faces a number of challenges to meet 5G and fiber commitments. These include the current environment of high interest rates and capital costs, labor and material shortages, and the impact of increasing severe weather on infrastructure.

“How far can you turn the industry around before it starts to break down and you start to see investment cut and you start to see jobs cut?” added PwC’s Sam O’Halloran during the group’s presentation to conference attendees.

Robert Gies, president and CEO of the Canadian Telecommunications Association, said the industry needs Ottawa to foster a regulatory environment that encourages investment and competition among the companies building the networks.

“If they don’t have the regulatory environment to encourage it, the investment will go elsewhere,” he said in an interview at a telecommunications conference.

A separate PwC report commissioned by the association, released Monday, found that Canada’s six largest telecommunications companies are projected to spend $13.3 billion in capital expenditures on their wireless and broadband networks in 2022. Over the past five years, the Canadian telecommunications sector has invested an average of $12.1 billion annually. On network infrastructure, the average represents about 18.6 percent of revenues.

While Gies acknowledged that the CRTC is trying to strike a balance between promoting investment and reducing consumer costs, he said the big carriers want to see “stability.”

“From my perspective, investment is the most important component of this,” he said.

“Obviously, there are a lot of reviews going on at the CRTC and my members have their own opinions on that, but what I can say is that there is a commonality among my members that is an incentive to invest, and that’s really what it means. “

The CRTC said its move is aimed at stabilizing the market in areas where it will have a significant impact on consumer choice and affordability, in line with a directive from Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne earlier this year.

A spokesperson for Champagne said Tuesday that ministers are reviewing the CRTC’s decision.

“The Minister has been clear through her policy direction – our government’s top priority is to offer the best prices for Canadian consumers through a competitive telecommunications market,” Audrey Champoux said in a statement.

RBC Capital Markets analyst Drew McReynolds said the impact of the CRTC’s interim decision will be “manageable” for existing carriers when considering mitigating factors such as capital spending cuts.

But he hit out at the regional nature of the move.

“We understand the general swing of the pendulum by the CRTC toward creating larger Internet and wireless wholesale markets in Canada as a means to increase competition,” he said in an analyst note.

“However, arbitrarily applying the interim wholesale Internet access framework to Ontario and Quebec, and not other (fibre to the home) regions, is simply puzzling to us.”

The regulator said on Monday that no decision had yet been taken on whether a similar move would affect internet services in other provinces.

A comprehensive review of the rates paid by smaller competitors to major telcos for network access is ongoing, with the next public hearing scheduled for February 12, 2024.

Monday’s move should have been a lifeline for small Internet service providers, but it came so late that “most are already sunk,” said Matt Hatfield, executive director of OpenMedia, an advocacy organization that improves Internet access. Promotes.

“Canadians are now demanding fiber internet high-speed internet gold standard, and the CRTC’s indifference to that reality has led to most of the smaller ISP players being squeezed out by the telecom giants over the past few years,” Hatfield said in a statement. Is or has been absorbed.”

“This means higher internet prices for Canadians and less innovation in our essential service telecommunications sector, despite the fact that we already pay some of the highest prices in the world.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BCE, TSX:T)

Sammy Hoods, The Canadian Press

