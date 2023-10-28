Telecom Italia investor halts network sale demanding ouster of CEO

(Bloomberg) — A London-based investment firm led by former JPMorgan Chase & Co. banker Alessandro Barnaba unveiled a surprise plan for Telecom Italia SpA that would entail the sale of its landline network and the company’s chief executive officer. Will change.

Merlin Advisors Ltd., a minority investor in Telecom Italia, wrote to the company’s board on Friday calling on the phone carrier to maintain the grid while selling its consumer division and Brazilian unit Tim SA, according to a document seen by Bloomberg.

According to the document, the plan proposes an eventual merger between Telecom Italia and Open Fiber SpA without the metropolitan areas of the smaller rival, which would eliminate antitrust risks.

Merlin’s plan calls for Italy’s state lender Casa Depositi Prestiti to play a strategic role in the proposed new company. CDP owns about 10% of Telecom Italia and controls Open Fiber.

Merlin called Telecom Italia CEO Pietro Labriola’s performance “really disappointing” and proposed Stefano Siragusa, Telecom Italia’s former deputy managing director, to replace him. Siragusa-based alternative asset manager RN Capital Partners joined Merlin in the offer.

Representatives of Telecom Italia, Merlin and RN Capital declined to comment.

“We want a state-led national network like Terna, because it creates great value for everyone,” Barnaba said in an interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica on Saturday, referring to Italy’s state-controlled electricity grid operator. Will do.”

“We don’t want foreign funds,” Barnaba said. He clarified that Merlin has not yet negotiated with CDP nor with French media company Vivendi SE, Telecom Italia’s largest investor.

The network sale is the brainchild of Labriola and would be a milestone for Telecom Italia as it looks to reduce its gross debt of about €30 billion.

US private equity giant KKR & Co made a binding offer this month that will be reviewed by Telecom Italia’s board next week. People familiar with the matter have said KKR values ​​the company’s landline grid at about €23 billion, including some earnouts.

Merlin’s move could be a strategic boost for French media group Vivendi SE, which has opposed the deal for months, saying it would not accept any network offer worth less than €30 billion. A spokesperson for Vivendi declined to comment on the Merlin letter.

Merlin holds less than a 3% stake in Telecom Italia, but said in the firm’s letter it would consider increasing its stake slightly above the 5% threshold if the board fails to remove Labriola from calling a shareholder meeting. .

