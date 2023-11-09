Telecom giant, MTN, plans to exit three African markets

Although the reasons for its exit from the market have not been disclosed, its financial reports show that it is facing several challenges in the West and Central Africa region. CEO Ralph Mupita pointed to signs of inflation and currency devaluation in several markets.

At the end of the 2022 fiscal year, the company’s EBITDA margin declined 1.7 percentage points year over year to 33.1% due to pricing pressures, fintech channel subsidies and macroeconomic challenges including local currency devaluation and higher inflation.

According to Bloomberg, these three countries are not major contributors to MTN’s revenue, accounting for only 1.6% of its total revenue in 2022. In these countries, telecommunications control a secondary part of the market share, about 30% in Guinea-Bissau and Guinea-Conakry. In Liberia, Lonestar MTN is the country’s second largest telecommunications company.

The decision to exit these markets is not unexpected. In May, MTN was reportedly in advanced talks with Axion Group Limited to sell some assets in the countries to strengthen its presence in key markets such as Nigeria and South Africa.

Yesterday, the company increased its network availability in its home market of South Africa to 95%, as it upgraded sites with batteries, generators, renewable energy and enhanced security to address power outages in the country. Billions of rands invested.

It said it invested 10.6 billion rand ($577 million) year-on-year in capital expenditure and leases in South Africa, as well as 1.9 billion rand to add spectrum in its biggest market.

Source: africa.businessinsider.com