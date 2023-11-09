November 9, 2023
Telecom giant, MTN, plans to exit three African markets


Although the reasons for its exit from the market have not been disclosed, its financial reports show that it is facing several challenges in the West and Central Africa region. CEO Ralph Mupita pointed to signs of inflation and currency devaluation in several markets.

At the end of the 2022 fiscal year, the company’s EBITDA margin declined 1.7 percentage points year over year to 33.1% due to pricing pressures, fintech channel subsidies and macroeconomic challenges including local currency devaluation and higher inflation.

According to Bloomberg, these three countries are not major contributors to MTN’s revenue, accounting for only 1.6% of its total revenue in 2022. In these countries, telecommunications control a secondary part of the market share, about 30% in Guinea-Bissau and Guinea-Conakry. In Liberia, Lonestar MTN is the country’s second largest telecommunications company.

The decision to exit these markets is not unexpected. In May, MTN was reportedly in advanced talks with Axion Group Limited to sell some assets in the countries to strengthen its presence in key markets such as Nigeria and South Africa.

Yesterday, the company increased its network availability in its home market of South Africa to 95%, as it upgraded sites with batteries, generators, renewable energy and enhanced security to address power outages in the country. Billions of rands invested.

It said it invested 10.6 billion rand ($577 million) year-on-year in capital expenditure and leases in South Africa, as well as 1.9 billion rand to add spectrum in its biggest market.

Source: africa.businessinsider.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Elon Musk almost needed SFPD wellness check after 'breakdown' after being criticized on Dave Chappelle Show

Elon Musk almost needed SFPD wellness check after ‘breakdown’ after being criticized on Dave Chappelle Show

November 9, 2023
More cargo ships from Ukraine use civilian corridor despite Russian threats

Stillwater City Council approves new rate structures

November 9, 2023

You may have missed

Elon Musk almost needed SFPD wellness check after 'breakdown' after being criticized on Dave Chappelle Show

Elon Musk almost needed SFPD wellness check after ‘breakdown’ after being criticized on Dave Chappelle Show

November 9, 2023
More cargo ships from Ukraine use civilian corridor despite Russian threats

Stillwater City Council approves new rate structures

November 9, 2023
MGM CEO says temporary deal will be reached with Las Vegas hotel workers union to avoid strike

MGM CEO says temporary deal will be reached with Las Vegas hotel workers union to avoid strike

November 9, 2023
Now, 6 months ago…one more time in 3 months [블록체인 열풍, 그 이후] decenter

Now, 6 months ago…one more time in 3 months [블록체인 열풍, 그 이후] decenter

November 9, 2023
Craig Salm says Grayscale and SEC have started discussions on spot Bitcoin ETF

Craig Salm says Grayscale and SEC have started discussions on spot Bitcoin ETF

November 9, 2023
Tensions between receivers and charging orders highlighted in Clinch

Tensions between receivers and charging orders highlighted in Clinch

November 9, 2023