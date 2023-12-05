Tel Aviv stock exchange says no unusual trading ahead of Hamas attack on October 7

Men walk past an electronic board at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in Tel Aviv, Israel on November 4, 2020. Reuters/Amir Cohen/File Photo Get licensing rights

JERUSALEM, Dec 5 (Reuters) – The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange said on Tuesday that a report by U.S. researchers suggesting there were investors in Israel who may have benefited from prior information about Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack was false and its The publication was irresponsible.

Research conducted by New York University law professor Robert Jackson Jr. and Columbia University’s Joshua Mitts found significant short selling of stocks – when investors bet that stock prices would fall – led to attacks, leading to Israel’s ongoing conflict with Hamas. The war started.

This activity, he said, “exceeds the short-selling that occurred during many other periods of crisis” such as the 2008 financial crisis and COVID-19.

For investors in Israel’s largest bank Leumi (LUMI.TA), 4.43 million shares sold short in the period from September 14 to October 5 resulted in a profit of 3.2 billion shekels ($859 million), he wrote.

But the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) said the authors had miscalculated, as share prices are listed in agorot, which is equivalent to cents and pence, rather than shekels – making the potential short sale profit only 32 million shekels. .

Yaniv Pagot, head of trading at the exchange, said that given the low interest in Leumi, it raised about 4.5 million shares in the week ending September 21 and then remained stable.

“I don’t see anything in the data that contradicts what they wrote in the paper,” Pagot told Reuters. He said the researchers did not talk to TASE or its members. “There was nothing unusual about short positions on the stock exchange in the two months before the attack.”

In a separate statement, the Israel Securities Authority (ISA) said that in the days before the Hamas terrorist attack, no significant trading abnormalities were found that would have required further investigation.

“ISA’s investigation found, inter alia, that the average short balance of shares traded on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange declined during the period before October 7,” the regulator said in a statement. The ISA said its calculations showed the value of the theoretical returns of short balances in Bank Leumi shares, which were opened about three weeks before the war began, to be estimated at several tens of millions of shekels rather than three billion shekels.

Mitts told Reuters via email that the 67-page report has now been corrected, but that the currency issue also did not affect the “highly unusual” exchange-traded fund (ETF) and short-dated options activity that researchers noted. Has also recognized.

Their report, based on data from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), said that “short interest in the MSCI Israel Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) increased suddenly and substantially” on October 2.

Pagot said he did not understand “the theory about ETFs.”

He also said that the short position in Leumi was taken by an unnamed Israeli bank known to TASE.

“We know that their compliance is very strict, so it’s unlikely that something like this coming from a terrorist organization could pass through this member’s compliance for money laundering or something similar,” he said. Sell.

Israel’s securities regulator said it had been aware of the report for a week and had been in contact with researchers, but declined to comment while it investigated TASE’s denial.

($1 = 3.7243 shekels)

Reporting by Steven Scheer, editing by Mark Potter and Leslie Adler

