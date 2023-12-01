Tegna stations, including several CBS and NBC affiliates, go dark on DirecTV in carriage dispute

getty

Dozens of Tegna-owned local TV stations, most of which are NBC and CBS affiliates, have gone dark on DirecTV in the carriage dispute.

The companies failed to reach an agreement before the deadline of 5 pm PT on Thursday. The outage will immediately impact approximately 5 million customers in markets across the US

DirecTV was spun off by AT&T into a privately held unit in 2021, which is 30% owned by private equity firm TPG. According to recent analyst estimates, DirecTV’s traditional satellite business as well as Internet-delivered DirecTV Stream and U-verse cable systems combined have about 12 million subscribers in the US.

Sources told Deadline that the Tegna fight affects about 40% of that base, with 70% of affected stations affiliated with either CBS or NBC. Tegna has 66 stations in 52 markets, including top DMAs like Dallas, Phoenix and Denver.

DirecTV chief content officer Rob Thune criticized Tegna and other programmers’ stance as unfair in the current market. “We’re not going to build it by volume, we’re going to build it by price,” he told Deadline in an interview, with demand for carriage fees increasing “exponentially” in recent renewals, according to the programmer. ’s bargaining approach. cycle. “If that’s the mentality, you’ll drive more people out of the house because the price is what’s driving everyone out of pay-TV.”

Tegna said in a statement this evening: “Despite months of effort, DirecTV has refused to reach a fair, market-based agreement with Tegna. As a result, DirecTV and AT&T U-Verse customers will lose access to NFL and college football conference championship games as well as some of the most popular national network programming and top-rated local news. We urge DirecTV to continue negotiations with us until an agreement is reached that restores our stations to their customers.

Football is a key programming element that will be affected in the near term. Top-rated Georgia will face Alabama in the SEC Championship on Saturday afternoon on CBS. Other major rivalries are also at stake, such as the Army-Navy game on December 9 on CBS. NBC’s sunday night football The home leg of the regular season is winding down.

Political news coverage and significant campaign advertising dollars also hang in the balance. DirecTV recently had a 77-day carriage standoff with another top local station owner, Nexstar Media Group. That period’s battle with Tegna will keep stations dark through the Iowa caucuses on January 15, with primaries held in 15 more states through Super Tuesday in early March.

However, unlike past distribution entanglements, today most Tegna stations carry direct-to-consumer streaming services like Peacock and Paramount+. Thune said DirecTV is a more “pure-play” pay-TV company than Charter, Comcast and other cable operators that sell broadband service. That makes the approach adopted by Charter in its battle with Disney in September less of a viable option. Nevertheless, Thune said the company will likely begin telling customers they can access station programming through streaming. Similarly, the company has equipped major out-of-home customers, such as Buffalo Wild Wings, with antennas that will enable them to receive local station signals over the air without charge if the blackouts continue.

Tegna came into the conversation after a major corporate setback. It had agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Standard General in a deal valued at $8.6 billion, including debt, only for federal regulators to raise several concerns and effectively kill the transaction.

Source: deadline.com