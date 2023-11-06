Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Kickstarter brings back a classic RPG

A reimagined two book set of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Other Strangeness is currently in progress , [+] Kickstarter for fans of the original and those who know it only by reputation. palladium books

Licensed role-playing games are a great way to get people involved in the game. Whereas Dungeons & Dragons This is the biggest gateway, connecting with sports fans can attract new players in many ways D&D can’t. A lot of people not interested in swords and wizards caught the RPG bug in games. Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, Doctor Who even more.

Unfortunately, these games often succumb to the realities of licensed products. Once the license period expires, they often fade into forgotten history as new products stop coming and older products languish in used bookstores and online auction sites. Games for popular IPs often fetch good prices on the secondary market.

It is a rare occasion to see a licensed RPG returned to its original form. It is usually easier to license a new game with a new company. That’s why Palladium Books shocked the industry when it announced a Kickstarter for a new edition Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Other Oddities,

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Other Oddities

palladium light Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Other Oddities In 1985. The game was based on the original comic books by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird. The books featured original artwork from the creators as part of the draw.

The game featured a wild character creation process that gave players multiple charades to roll through. It was then up to the players to understand the characters they received. How do I put together a six-foot-tall beaver with a passion for Olympic-level shooting and hang gliding? Role-playing games are built on indelible characters and even if they don’t work, the characters created here often leave an impact on young players.

The game was also in the right place at the right time as the cartoon and toy line launched in 1987 and took the popularity of the concept into the classroom. Although published claims that the game had a negative impact with adult gamers at the time, there were countless children who picked up the game and got a glimpse into a strange world. Many of those kids have grown up and are looking to rejoin the game.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Other Bizarre Redux Edition

Each new book collects material from the original line. The books update the content and artwork slightly. The new books are full-color and the Gear chapters have been updated for the modern age.

The first book collects two additional titles under its cover. trucking turtle Offers a cross country road trip full of adventure. turtles go to hollywood A road trip fools around with an adventure to stop a mutant from taking over the airwaves through subliminal messages.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Transdimensional Adventures Redux Edition

This book continues transdimensional teenage mutant ninja turtles, This book expanded the setting in ways that reflect the franchise with rules for other dimensions, time travel, and even a brief glimpse of one of the first multiverse franchises. It also added a very popular animal type: dinosaurs.

This book includes two more books from the original line, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Adventures Offers five adventures with Eastman and Laird artwork. Guide to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Universe A lot of high tech science fiction stuff was added, including laser guns and other gear.

Kickstarter Rewards

Kickstarter offers various covers created by many famous artists. There are also additional rewards like miniatures and themed dice. Many of these rewards are only available now and will not be available through retail channels.

Digital copies are not available through Kickstarter. Palladium have stated that their license is limited to physical reprints only at this time. Hopefully, the success of the Kickstarter may allow them to change things up for the future.

The Kickstarter ends on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. Rewards is currently scheduled for release in September 2024.