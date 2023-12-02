Teenage girls are becoming victims of deepfake nudes. A family pushing for more security

A mother and her 14-year-old daughter are advocating for better protection for victims after AI-generated nude photos of the teen and other female classmates at a New Jersey high school circulated.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the country, authorities are investigating an incident involving a teenage boy who allegedly used artificial intelligence to create and distribute identical images of other students – teenage girls – in suburban Attends a high school in Seattle, Washington.

The disturbing cases have once again shone a light on apparent AI-generated content that disproportionately harms women and children and is thriving online at an unprecedented rate. More than 143,000 new deepfake videos were posted online this year, more than every other year combined, according to an analysis by independent researcher Genevieve Oh shared with The Associated Press.

Desperate for solutions, affected families are pressuring lawmakers to implement stronger safeguards for victims whose images have been manipulated using new AI models, or the vast number of apps and websites that openly offer their services. Let’s advertise. Advocates and some legal experts are also calling for federal regulation that could provide uniform protection across the country and send a strong message to current and future criminals.

“We are fighting for our children,” said Dorota Mani, whose daughter was one of the victims in Westfield, a New Jersey suburb outside New York City. “They’re not Republicans, and they’re not Democrats. They don’t care. They just want to be loved, and they want to be safe.

The problem with deepfakes is not new, but experts say it is getting worse as the technology to create them has become more available and easier to use. Researchers are sounding the alarm over this year’s explosion of AI-generated child sexual abuse material using depictions of real victims or virtual characters. In June, the FBI warned that it continued to receive reports from victims, both minors and adults, whose photos or videos were used to create explicit material shared online.

Several states have passed their own laws to combat the problem over the years, but they vary in scope. Texas, Minnesota and New York passed laws criminalizing non-consensual deepfake porn this year, joining Virginia, Georgia and Hawaii, which already had laws on the books. Some states, such as California and Illinois, give victims the ability to sue criminals for damages only in civil court, which New York and Minnesota also allow.

Some other states are considering their own legislation, including New Jersey, where a bill is in the works to ban deepfake porn and impose penalties — either jail, fines, or both — on those who spread it.

State Senator Kristin Corrado, a Republican who introduced the legislation earlier this year, said she has heard reports of people trying to avoid revenge porn laws by using their former partner’s image to generate deepfake porn. Decided to join after reading an article about it.

“We just had a feeling something was going to happen,” Corrado said.

The bill has been pending for a few months, he said, but there is a good chance that it could be passed, especially after Westfield brought the issue into the spotlight.

The Westfield event occurred this summer and was brought to the high school’s attention on Oct. 20, Westfield High School spokeswoman Mary Ann McGann said in a statement. McGahn did not provide details about how the AI-generated images spread, but Mani, the mother of one of the girls, said she received a call from the school informing her that nude photos of her were using the faces of some female students. were created and then circulated among a group of friends on the social media app Snapchat.

The school has not confirmed any disciplinary action, citing confidentiality on matters involving students. Westfield police and the Union County Prosecutor’s Office, who were notified, did not respond to requests for comment.

Details have not been released about the incident in Washington state, which occurred in October and remains under investigation by police. Issaquah Police Department Chief Paula Schwann said they have obtained multiple search warrants and the information they have may be “subject to change” as the investigation continues. When contacted for comment, the Issaquah School District said it could not discuss specifics due to the investigation, but said any type of bullying, harassment or abuse among students is “completely unacceptable.”

If authorities move forward with prosecuting the incident in New Jersey, a current state law prohibiting sexual exploitation of minors may already apply, said Mary Anne Franks, a law professor at George Washington University, who She leads the Cyber ​​Civil Rights Initiative, an organization designed to combat online abuse. , But those protections don’t extend to adults who find themselves in a similar scenario, he said.

The best solution, Franks said, would come from a federal law that could provide consistent protection across the country and punish shady organizations that profit from products and apps that easily allow anyone to create deepfakes. He said this could also send a strong signal to minors who may impulsively impersonate other children.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order in October that, among other things, calls for prohibiting the use of generic AI to produce child sexual abuse material or non-consensual “intimate imagery of real persons.” Went. The order also directs the federal government to issue guidance on labeling and watermarking AI-generated content to help distinguish between authentic and software-generated content.

Citing the Westfield incident, U.S. Representative Tom Kean Jr., who represents the city, introduced a bill on Monday that would require developers to make disclosures on AI-generated content. Among other efforts, another federal bill introduced by US Representative Joe Morrell, a New York Democrat, would make it illegal to share deepfake porn images online. But due to Congress deadlock it could not move forward for several months.

Some who argue for caution — including the American Civil Liberties Union, the Electronic Frontier Foundation and the Media Coalition, an organization that works for trade groups representing publishers, film studios and others — say those Careful consideration is needed to avoid proposals that could violate the First Amendment.

“Some concerns about abusive deepfakes can be addressed under existing cyberharassment laws,” said Joe Johnson, an attorney for the ACLU of New Jersey. “Whether federal or state, there must be adequate dialogue and stakeholder input to ensure that any bill is not overlapping and addresses the stated problem.”

Mani said his daughter has created a website and set up a charity aimed at helping AI victims. The two are also in talks with state lawmakers pushing a New Jersey bill and are planning a trip to Washington to advocate for more protections.

“Not every child, boy or girl, will have the support system to deal with this issue,” Mani said. “And they may not see light at the end of the tunnel.”

AP reporters Geoff Mulvihill and Matt O’Brien contributed from Cherry Hill, New Jersey and Providence, Rhode Island.

Hallelujah Hadero (), The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com