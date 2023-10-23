Teenage entrepreneur selling mystery football shirts sees surge in Hong Kong sales

A teenage entrepreneur experienced an overnight boom in Hong Kong as the city’s football fans flocked to learn more about his Surprise Shirts venture.

Englishman Louis Jones started a business selling football shirts from around the world from his Lincolnshire bedroom at the age of 16. TeaHe says buyers do not know which club shirt they are buying.

Since launching the business three years ago, Jones had completed only one order from Hong Kong until an unexplained increase in interest this month.

“We’ve had over 50 orders from Hong Kong and over 3,000 website hits, it’s crazy,” Jones said. “I can only think that this is a result of the power of social media.”

Jones came up with the concept after the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 kept him away from paper rounds due to asthma.

The Jones family celebrates Surprise Shirts’ third birthday. Photo: Surprise Shirts

Jones said, “I had become lazy and didn’t want to get up at 6 in the morning to turn in papers again, but still wanted to earn £20 a week.” “I used my birthday money to buy three shirts, then put them in boxes as surprises and charged a premium when I sold them.”

Sales of Surprise Shirts grew to such an extent that Jones dropped out of college midway through his first year to focus on managing the business.

After being laid off from his job during the pandemic, his father, Rob, spent extra money on trademarking a business website, and soon, both parents were working for him full-time. The family soon realized that handling orders and deliveries from their home was impractical.

“Around Christmas 2020 you couldn’t walk two feet in the house without wearing a football shirt,” Jones said.

Around Christmas 2020, the Jones family’s home was filled with shirts. Photo: Surprise Shirts

Jones secured office premises, and soon upgraded it to a larger space, with enough warehouse storage for approximately 10,000 shirts.

The 19-year-old has merchandised the shirts of clubs from 60-70 percent of the world’s countries, and has sold to almost 70 countries. While buyers can specify the teams, leagues and colors they do not want, Jones still provides every opportunity for the consumer to learn about a club they may never have heard of.

“We include a fact sheet with every shirt, so it’s a way to learn about a new team and maybe follow a side that isn’t your club’s rival,” Jones said. “And as a gift, it’s a surprise, a surprise.”

Jones, who supports Coventry City, likes the shirt which is a stark contrast to his home country’s shirt.

“There is nothing unique about England,” he said. “The kits are quite predictable, Manchester United’s last six home shirts have all been the same.

A surprise shirt customer shows off his collection. Photo: Surprise Shirts

“But in Mexico, the shirts are full of sponsors. Indonesia and Malaysia have crazy kits featuring dragons and various patterns. I love a shirt that blows your mind.”

Jones sources shirts directly from clubs as well as from “smaller brands and manufacturers” and brokers spread around the world.

Given the surge in sales from Hong Kong, the teen is hoping to move into an interesting new market.

“We would love to work with the city’s clubs and stock their shirts and promote Hong Kong football around the world,” Jones said.

Jones is now looking to partner with an angel investor with the hopes of selling the business in about five years.

“We will not sell ourselves short,” he said. “My dream is to retire my mom and dad, that would be amazing.”

Source: www.scmp.com