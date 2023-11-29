Teenage entrepreneur opens unique new business

Lewis Preston, 19, is the founder of paint-your-own pottery shop Pewter Potter, which has opened in Tame Street, Tenbury Wells.

She took over the lease on the shop in May and has been working since then to get the studio up and running, and will finally launch it to the public this month.

Miss Preston said: “Last year, I was doing A-levels at Lecton. As a student, I had a lot of teachers who were very keen for me to go to Oxford University. There are certainly many advantages to university. but I knew it would never be the right fit for me, and I wanted to stay where I was to set up the business. With guidance from the Prince’s Trust, Worcestershire County Council business training and a variety of local business owners, I wrote a plan, did some training, and started looking for premises.

“In many respects, I was lucky – the right property came up for rent at the right time, and thanks to my late grandfather, I had the finances. In other cases I was less fortunate, the building had no plumbing, and faulty electricity. !”

She said the shop offers baby prints, group bookings, studio rentals and commission pieces as well as paint-your-own experiences.

The Prince’s Trust, which helped Miss Preston set up Potter Potter, helps young people develop the skills to set up their own businesses. Since its founding in 1976 by King Charles III, then Prince Charles, it has helped more than one million young people aged 11 to 30.

It is a national charity with scale and impact, helping to tackle mass unemployment and support those in greatest need of support.

Worcestershire County Council also provides business training, enabling start-ups to grow and prosper with workshops, grants and funding available to those in need.

