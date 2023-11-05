Teen Mom's Kiaya Elliott Shares Swimsuit Photo of Weight Loss

Kiaya Elliott is flaunting her weight loss – in a swimsuit. In a new social media post, the Teen Mom star shows off her slimmed down and buffed up body in a black bathing suit while boating. In the Instagram Stories video her rock hard abs and built booty are on display, and many of her followers want to know exactly how she transformed herself after giving birth to son, Amour, five years ago. Celebwell rounded up the lifestyle habits responsible for her amazing figure.

Kiaya recently explained how she is staying accountable. "So as you guys may know I have been working tremendously hard to get my body right," she said in an Instagram Story. "I get a lot of comments, messages & DMs asking can I share my workout routine, or what I eat etc etc, so I decided to create an ONLYFANS for Fitness purposes. I will upload full workouts, tips, what I eat and I'll even host LIVE workout sessions. Subscribe to my OF."

Kiaya starts her workout by stretching out. She recently shared her workout in a video and it included a brief warm up. “Stretching keeps the muscles flexible, strong, and healthy, and we need that flexibility to maintain a range of motion in the joints,” says Harvard Health. “Without it, the muscles shorten and become tight. Then, when you call on the muscles for activity, they are weak and unable to extend all the way. That puts you at risk for joint pain, strains, and muscle damage.”

Kiaya understands that if you want to build a booty and strong body, you need to lift heavy weights. In her workout video she squats and lifts while holding heavy weights and does push ups. “POV: I’m trying to build the fastest juiciest dumb (sic) truck booty you’ve ever seen in existence,” she captioned a post. Each week adults need 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity and 2 days of muscle-strengthening activity, according to the current Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans.

Kiaya starts every day with a smoothie bowl, adding a touch of granola and fruit. Most of Kiaya's meals are focused around a protein (she loves shrimp and chicken), a carbohydrate, like sweet potato, and veggies. She also loves asian food, like ramen and sushi,

Kiaya makes room for cheat meals. Her go-tos are usually sweets. She loves cookies and ice cream also. “Supposed to be on a diet,” she joked in one Instagram Story showing off her sweet treat.