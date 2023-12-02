Teen found hidden camera in toilet of American Airlines jet, according to suit

Comment on this story Comment Add to your saved stories Save

The parents of a 14-year-old girl are suing American Airlines after they say a male flight attendant hid his cellphone in the bathroom on a flight in September to secretly film their daughter. From Charlotte to Boston.

During the flight on September 2, The lawsuit alleges that a flight attendant used tape to stick Just before a North Carolina teen entered the toilet, he placed an iPhone on the toilet lid and started recording.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court For the Western District of North Carolina on Friday, the airline says “the flight attendant knew or should have known that she was a threat.” The complaint says other crew members failed to seize the employee’s phone after the girl complained about the incident, giving him time to destroy the alleged evidence.

John Robert Burick, a lawyer representing the girl’s family, said the incident was “made more serious by the fact that the person complained of was committed by the same person whom the airlines charged with protecting this young girl.” Was appointed for.”

“In the three months since the incident, no one from American Airlines has bothered to reach out to my customer or inquire about his well-being. “This should never be allowed to happen again,” Burik said Friday.

In a statement, American Airlines said, “We take this matter very seriously and are cooperating fully with law enforcement in their investigation, as safety and security are our top priorities.”

The airline said the flight attendants had not worked since the incident was reported, but did not answer questions about whether they were still employed by the company.

The alleged incident occurred mid-flight as the teen and her family were traveling to visit her brother in Boston. While she was waiting to use the restroom in economy class, the unnamed flight attendant came up to her and asked her to use Bathroom at the front of the plane in first class, the complaint said.

After taking her there, the flight attendant allegedly entered the restroom before the teen and told her she needed to wash her hands before trash collection could begin. About a minute later, he came out of the toilet and, according to the complaint, told the girl, “The toilet seat over there is broken. But don’t worry about it. “We’ll get it fixed when we get back to Charlotte.”

According to the complaint, the girl noticed that the toilet lid had red tape on it with “seat broken” written on it. He closed the door and used the toilet. But when she tried to flush the toilet she said she found a phone hidden under the tape, with the camera flash turned on.

The plaintiff, identified only as Jane Doe, was “shocked and frightened,” the complaint says. “It immediately dawned on her that someone had placed the phone there to film her using the toilet.” He then took a photo of the alleged setup with his phone.

Once she exited the restroom, the flight attendant went back inside, closed the door, and the girl returned to her seat, where she told her parents about the incident.

The teen’s father insisted on seeing the male flight attendant’s phone. The lawsuit says the father observed the flight attendant “rapidly tapping” on his device’s screen before handing it over. Father Did not see any suspicious or suspicious videos or photos, Said in the complaint.

The complaint continued, “The male flight attendant had ample time to delete or hide any and all objectionable images or videos on his phone during the second half of the flight, when he had full access to his phone.”

According to the family, an FBI agent later informed the girl’s parents that they did not arrest the man because they did not find photos of the girl on his phone.

The complaint describes the teenage girl as “jumpy, nervous and scared” when interacting with others. She reportedly experiences insomnia and nightmares, has difficulty concentrating on school assignments, and fears that the flight attendant may have distributed video or photos of her to other people. According to the lawsuit, she is receiving treatment for trauma.

Source: www.washingtonpost.com