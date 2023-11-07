Teen develops affordable 'smart spoon' that helps Parkinson's patients eat food with ease

Age is no barrier when it comes to making an impact on the world. According to The Guardian, Aarav Anil has proved this with his latest invention, a smart spoon that aims to provide a certain level of ease to Parkinson’s patients. He believes the spoon will help patients eat their food independently without any assistance. The 17-year-old has collaborated with an institute in India to further improve his design. He hopes that his invention will soon pass all the regulatory bodies and can be availed on a large scale. His inspiration behind the entire endeavor was his uncle, who is affected by the condition.

According to the National Institute on Aging, “Parkinson’s disease is a brain disorder that causes unexpected or uncontrolled movements such as tremors, stiffness, and difficulty with balance and coordination.” Anil’s smart spoon has sensors which detect when there is a shock on one side and start moving on the other side. This effectively cancels the shakes experienced by the user and keeps the spoon stable. The prototype of the smart spoon has now been sent to RV College of Physiotherapy in Bengaluru, Karnataka, where it is undergoing testing to ensure that it passes all the regulations.

Anil said, “I am fine-tuning the design based on feedback from the college – that it should be waterproof so that it can be washed without damaging all the electronics inside; that it should be detachable so that it can be cleaned.” And can be changed with a fork; and the spoon should be deeper to hold more food.” The idea of ​​making such a spoon came to his mind when he saw his uncle Arjun struggling while eating. At the age of 70, his uncle is affected by Parkinson’s in every aspect of his life. Anil noticed that he was moving vigorously while eating the food with a spoon and was spilling it all over himself.

Eventually, he had to call his servant to help him eat the food. Anil could see the disappointment in the eyes of the retired civil servant. To help himself and many others suffering from this plight, he started working on Smart Spoon. His uncle has also been heavily involved in the project and has been giving him suggestions on how to improve the design. After trying it for the first time, he suggested Anil to change its handle as it was too slippery.

Although many American companies make such spoons, they are out of the reach of common citizens of India. The device costs $200 (£164), while Anil aims to bring it down to $80. However, he is careful not to compromise on anything or involve anything faulty in this endeavor.

Therefore, their device is going through many tests and proper verification process in the college. They hope their results will soon be published in a medical journal. After getting proper permission, he wants to manufacture them in hospitals, where patients will be able to use them. The student has to manage his studies as well as his innovation, which often gets hectic, but he continues to do it to serve people suffering from Parkinson’s.

Something that always motivates him to strive towards his goal are his uncle’s words, “Who would have thought that such a small thing could mean the difference between dignity and disgrace?” Their innovation is already receiving praise from the science community. It won the first prize in the Future Innovators category at the World Robot Olympiad in Germany last year.

