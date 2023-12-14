Teemu sues Sheen, accusing producers of “mafia-style” bullying

Online shopping giant Teemu has sued its rival Shein, saying the fast fashion giant is using “mafia-style” bullying tactics on merchants.

In the lawsuit filed Wednesday, Teemu says Sheen has deployed increasingly aggressive tactics to “illegally interfere with Teemu’s business,” including intimidating merchants listing their products on both platforms and depriving thousands of them. Including issuing illegal copyright takedowns.

Teemu and Sheen have sued each other before

“SHIN has recently falsely imprisoned traders trading with TEMU, including detaining trader representatives in SHIN’s offices for several hours while SHIN confiscated traders’ electronic devices. ‘, gained access to proprietary Temu information through merchants’ vendor accounts, and threatened to punish merchants for trading with Temu,” the lawsuit claims. Sheen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit filed this week provides a rare look at the business dealings of Teemu, the giant online superstore with bargain prices that is rapidly expanding in the US. For example, the lawsuit says more than 100,000 images are uploaded to Temu.com daily and it receives an average of 170 copyright removal requests per day – 63 percent coming from Shein.

The lawsuit comes as Sheen prepares to go public in the US, which could happen in 2024. But over the years, the company has been embroiled in controversy over its labor practices, supply chain and patterns of selling copies of items by small businesses. Sheen has tried to deflect some of the criticism: In 2022, she said she would spend $15 million to improve standards in factories, after a report found workers were forced to work illegally long hours. And the salary was stopped. Shein has also staged several in-person events across the US, an attempt to pull back the curtain and interact directly with buyers (one such event in New York raised a lot of questions for me).

Read the full case below:

Source: www.theverge.com