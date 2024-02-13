Teemu, Microsoft’s Copilot AI app tops charts after Super Bowl ads

Two relatively new apps, Teemu and Microsoft’s Copilot, topped download charts after their Super Bowl commercials aired Sunday in some of the most prized ad spots on television.

Microsoft’s Copilot, an artificial intelligence chatbot, launched a year ago, and Teemu, an ultra-low-price e-commerce marketplace, launched in September 2022.

On Apple’s App Store on Monday, the top three most downloaded free apps were Paramount+, Copilot and Teemu. All three companies advertised during the Super Bowl and Paramount+ was also used to stream the event, which contributed to its rise to the top of the chart. On Google Play, where Android users can download apps, Temu is the sixth most popular app.

Super Bowl commercials have the potential to have a huge impact for both historically well-known brands and emerging brands. Over the past few years, bullish innovations like cryptocurrencies (which dominated the 2022 Super Bowl ads, only to nearly disappear in the 2023 and 2024 ads) have played a major role in the ad spending frenzy. In 2024, AI tools like Copilot and e-commerce giants like Teemu take center stage.

Teemu had a Super Bowl commercial spot in 2023, but this year the Chinese-run company ran four similar ads with a jingle and a “shop like a billionaire” slogan along with a $15 million giveaway.

Advertisements hit social media many viral positions Temu’s cheap offerings and its apparent ability to afford so many advertisements are being mocked.

Teemu has experienced tremendous growth since entering the US market in September 2022, and four 2024 Super Bowl commercials have paid off.

Tom Grant, vice president of research at mobile intelligence company Apptopia, told NBC News in a statement Monday that Teemu’s app downloads increased 34% on Super Bowl Sunday compared to the day before, the highest on Teemu’s day since November. -Was the fastest daily increase.

“Temu continues to lag behind the competition in terms of advertising spend and adding new users,” Grant said. He also pointed out that Teemu app downloads are still down 13% compared to last year’s Super Bowl.

Market intelligence firm Sensor Tower said on Monday that Temu’s advertising spending had driven its huge growth in less than two years. In 2023, Temu was the number 1 most downloaded app in the US and the eighth most downloaded app globally.

“Temu has thoroughly captivated consumers over the past year,” Sensor Tower said in a statement. Sensor Tower said Teemu’s popularity grew with its major ad spend on social media platforms like Facebook, where it spent more than any other retailer besides Amazon during the last few months of 2023.

The ad spend was reflected in the time users spent on Teemu during the same period, according to Sensor Tower, which found that users spent an average of 23 minutes per week on it in late 2023, compared to 18 minutes for Amazon. And it was 14 minutes. Minutes to Walmart.

Teemu’s appeal is due to its even lower prices than Amazon for goods delivered directly from manufacturers in China. The app also utilizes a gamified design approach, with in-app games featuring discount rewards and countdown deal timers.

Teemu’s success has been so rapid and profound that other e-commerce platforms have said it has impacted them. After Zen.com, an American e-commerce platform for small businesses, closed in late 2023, the company said in bankruptcy documents that it was impossible to compete with Teemu’s low prices.

Some concerns have also arisen after the success of Temu. A TikTok creator who has promoted sales and deals from Teemu told NBC News in June that viewers were concerned about the labor conditions behind the cheap products and the environmental impact of making and shipping so many products.

Source: www.nbcnews.com