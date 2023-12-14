Teemu files new lawsuit against Sheen after 'intense' fight

(Bloomberg) — Chinese-owned online marketplace Temu sued fast-fashion rival Shein in the U.S. over “acute” anti-competitive practices, resuming a legal battle between the e-commerce upstarts as the two Earlier cases against each other were withdrawn.

Whaleco Inc., which operates as Temu, accused Sheen of making a “desperate scheme” to take down its business in a 100-page filing in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia — which is the length of his original lawsuit. Which is almost three times more than. Wednesday’s complaint alleges that Sheen filed thousands of copyright takedown notices against Teemu, forced fashion suppliers into exclusive agreements, and threatened or even detained Teemu merchants. It detailed allegations how Chinese suppliers listing products on both platforms were summoned to Shein’s offices in Guangzhou and forced to provide phone passwords and transaction records belonging to Teemu.

“Temu has found that Sheen’s anti-competitive behavior has not only persisted, but intensified,” the lawsuit said. “This lawsuit is warranted due to Sheen’s anti-competitive conduct, consistent and increasingly aggressive use of coercive and threatening behavior.”

Representatives for Sheen did not respond to requests for comment. A representative for Teemu said the latest move was a result of Sheen’s increasing anti-competitive behavior. “His actions are greatly exaggerated; We had no option but to sue them,” the spokesperson said.

Both rising stars of Chinese origin, Amazon.com Inc. From Walmart Inc. pose a growing threat to e-commerce giants and fast-fashion incumbents like H&M and Zara. In October, both Teemu and Sheen dropped the previous lawsuits, lifting the curtain on the competition between the two often secretive companies.

Temu, owned by Chinese heavyweight PDD Holdings Inc., said its entry into the U.S. market in late 2022 contributed to a more than $30 billion decline in Shein’s valuation, which had swelled to more than $100 billion. “Sheen therefore devised a desperate scheme to eliminate the competitive threat posed by Teemu,” the lawsuit alleges.

Bloomberg News has reported that Shein has filed confidentially for an initial public offering in the US, aiming for a valuation of $90 billion.

In addition to copyright infringement and supplier bullying, Teemu’s new lawsuit accuses Shein of trying to “whitewash its tarnished reputation” by relocating its headquarters to Singapore – while retaining most of its business operations and employees in China. despite. It’s a strategy that could backfire, since Temu is owned by PDD, which was founded in Shanghai eight years ago.

The filing also claims that Sheen poached several of Teemu’s key marketing executives to replicate his game and promotional strategies, including a woman who worked with Sheen before officially leaving Teemu. Started working for. It accused Sheen of signing agreements with suppliers that prevented them from trading with rival markets such as Temu, and issued a fine for not allowing Sheen to offer lower prices than competitors.

The latest lawsuit comes as Teemu has widened his gap with Sheen since surpassing him in the US deal in May. That lead has grown each month, reaching nearly three times the sales Shein saw in November, according to data from Bloomberg Second Measure, which analyzes consumers’ card transactions.

TEMU-parent PDD’s market capitalization has surpassed that of Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. in recent weeks, in part due to TEMU’s success abroad.

–With assistance from Daniela Wei.

