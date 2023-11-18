TecTecTec and a bored ape

I last spoke to the folks from TecTecTec at the 2019 PGA Merchandise Show, where the French technology company displayed low-cost laser rangefinders and GPS watches. It focused its business on the direct-to-consumer market and reached the No. 1 position on Amazon.com for its rangefinders.

At the 2023 PGA Show, I met with Renan Lorre, the company’s engineer and director. He said the company is finding success with DTC, while sales through retailers are increasing. The company also expanded its product line.

The ULT-G GPS golf watch ($99.99) provides yardages to the front, back and center of the greens for over 38,000 courses. The watch also notes the distance to hazards. Its battery charge should last more than two rounds.

Lore said he also recognized that many golfers wanted to hear his tunes while playing. However, as he said, not everyone wants to hear someone else’s favorite tune from 30 yards away.

Their Team8S Golf GPS Speaker ($99.99) addresses both the needs of golf shot location as well as tunes. About two inches wide and one inch high, the small round device uses Bluetooth for course data along with TecTecTec’s mobile app and the user’s favorite music app.

The speaker’s small cloud of sound gives the player access to music without imposing their musical tastes on others, as well as audible yardage data. The magnetic bottom attaches the device to the golf cart and a small clip attaches it to the pocket edge or waistband. A short bungee cord also makes it easy to fit in a golf bag.

Lore gave me a Team8 to test. The sound level was fine, especially when I had it strapped to my left waistband. It was loud enough to hear without disturbing my playing partners.

The new KYLR Rangefinder ($199.99) is smaller than some competitors, but still includes slope detection, a target lock vibration element, and a magnet for attaching to carts and other useful metal sights.

The ULT-S Pro Rangefinder retails for $349.99. Its red display confirms readings, uses optical image stabilization and also includes a fog mode.

Lore also told me about the new Bored Ape line of products based on the NFT logo/meme craze, which includes a re’no of Bored Ape Yacht Club. Bored in Paradise and TechTechTech have the same owner, so one can expect them to be collaborative.

The Paradise Tote ($150), which began shipping in June, fits easily in the two-person golf cart storage area behind the seats. It easily goes directly from the trunk of a car or truck to the cart.

The optional Birdie Juice Cooler ($50), made from recycled PET, fits inside the tote to hold beverages. Complete the package with a bottle holder, a separate large space for balls, gloves, phone and other items, an optional safe ($30) and rain cover.

The Jungle Backpack ($190) isn’t just for golfers, but it may appeal to country club members looking to carry golf shoes and other items in their locker. The removable skin on the back includes a large Bored Ape logo. Other logo options available. There’s also a padded laptop sleeve for the working golfers among us.

Swing Control is adding a men’s line

Swing Control is an apparel manufacturer based in Montreal, Quebec, with a long history in women’s apparel. Established in 1979, the company does its design work in-house and uses its own seamstresses to manufacture imported garments. As business development manager Siran Aghasarian said, “It gives us an edge.”

Originally focused in the lifestyle sector, the company entered the world of golf in 2009. The technical fabrics were cut into different style groups in prints, solids, plaid and game-inspired looks. A common feature is the belly-control panel with green dots on the inner band. The 18-inch skirt is the most popular inseam in their collection, although the market is moving toward 16-inch options as well.

I met Brand Manager Josh Mark at the 2023 PGA Show. We discussed the company’s new initiatives in favor of men. The capsule collection is starting small in the beginning. “We are gradually taking steps to develop a men’s line,” he said. “We’re going for a Hugo Boss-type look and hopefully we’ll get enough people soon.”

Mark said the Techno shorts and pants have an elastic waistband for ease of movement, as well as a gel gripper on the inner waist, while the belt loops remain intact. Each item is manufactured with three different fabric weight options. “There’s a super lightweight version, a little heavier one for year-round, and a heavyweight option for winter,” Mark said.

For now, pants and shorts will be available in waist sizes 30 to 38 inches, with a 34-inch inseam for pants and a 10-inch inseam for shorts. Hems can be easily tailored.

Retail prices for women’s apparel range from $130 to $140. Mark said men’s retail prices range from $110 to $140.

Swing Control fashions are sold at greens and specialty stores, Golf Town in Canada, and PGA Superstores in the United States.

Source: www.capegazette.com