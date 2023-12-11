TECNO unveiled three of its latest cutting-edge technologies at its Future Lens 2023 event in Shanghai, underscoring its leadership in smartphone imaging innovation.

HONG KONG, Dec. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — TECNO, the global leader in mobile imaging technology, recently hosted its annual signature event Future Lens 2023 in Shanghai. During the event, TECNO previewed and demonstrated three of its latest imaging technologies for the coming year: a game-changing W-shaped adjustable physical aperture; The industry’s first liquid telephoto macro lens; and an AI-powered Universal Tone multi-skin tone imaging solution. Future Lens 2023 also included engaging keynote speeches and a panel discussion with leading voices from techno, Sony and amateur photographers, underscoring the value of the event as a platform to share ideas and experiences from across the world of imaging. Does it.

TECNO’s annual Future Lens event provides an excellent platform to consider current and future industry trends and discover TECNO’s most cutting-edge imaging technologies. As the leading brand in cutting-edge mobile imaging, TECNO has maintained significant investment in smartphone camera innovation, especially to address neglected issues faced by consumers in emerging markets.

With three new technologies, TECNO solves key smartphone imaging problems – using bionic vision to optimize light and shadow, using technological innovation to present a fusion of multi-camera forms and the beauty of mobile phone lenses. Utilizing, and providing inclusive multi-skin imaging techniques. Which could lead to the future revolution of smartphone imaging.

W-shaped adjustable physical aperture adjusts to harsh backlight – The industry has consistently given priority to addressing the challenges posed by backlit scenarios. TECNO has developed a solution using Bionic Vision to address the challenges caused by strong backlight for traditional smartphone cameras with fixed aperture. The new W-shaped Adjustable Physical Aperture technology means users no longer have to compromise or choose between detailed subjects and beautiful backgrounds. This patented technology allows users to manually adjust the camera’s aperture, precisely managing light and eliminating harsh glare for a balanced shot. This unprecedented innovation ensures that TECNO smartphone cameras can easily handle challenging lighting conditions, no matter what, yielding stunning images.

The industry has consistently given priority to addressing the challenges posed by backlit scenarios. TECNO has developed a solution using Bionic Vision to address the challenges caused by strong backlight for traditional smartphone cameras with fixed aperture. The new W-shaped Adjustable Physical Aperture technology means users no longer have to compromise or choose between detailed subjects and beautiful backgrounds. This patented technology allows users to manually adjust the camera’s aperture, precisely managing light and eliminating harsh glare for a balanced shot. This unprecedented innovation ensures that TECNO smartphone cameras can easily handle challenging lighting conditions, no matter what, yielding stunning images. The industry’s first liquid telephoto macro lens – Liquid lens technology in smartphone cameras offers benefits to photographers such as better focus speed and faster zooming. However, TECNO’s revolutionary new Liquid Telephoto Macro Lens is the first application of the technology in a smartphone periscope telephoto camera. For a traditional periscope telephoto lens to achieve 5cm macro focusing, the motor drive needs to be increased, which means the overall length of the module also increases, making it challenging to achieve a thin and light design for the entire device goes. These traditional lenses are divided into two sections, and a common solution is to drive one section with a motor to get 5 cm macro shots. However, this approach has a low yield and is expensive. Another option for getting macro shots with a longer focal length is an internal focusing solution. Tecno’s Liquid Telephoto Macro Lens takes a different approach, using voltage to adjust the curvature of the lens. This innovative approach allows TECNO’s smartphone cameras to maintain a compact form factor while dynamically adapting to the curvature of the lens in real time. As a result, it captures even the tiniest of details with precision due to the integration of a large sensor.

Liquid lens technology in smartphone cameras offers benefits to photographers such as better focus speed and faster zooming. However, TECNO’s revolutionary new Liquid Telephoto Macro Lens is the first application of the technology in a smartphone periscope telephoto camera. For a traditional periscope telephoto lens to achieve 5cm macro focusing, the motor drive needs to be increased, which means the overall length of the module also increases, making it challenging to achieve a thin and light design for the entire device goes. These traditional lenses are divided into two sections, and a common solution is to drive one section with a motor to get 5 cm macro shots. However, this approach has a low yield and is expensive. Another option for getting macro shots with a longer focal length is an internal focusing solution. Tecno’s Liquid Telephoto Macro Lens takes a different approach, using voltage to adjust the curvature of the lens. This innovative approach allows TECNO’s smartphone cameras to maintain a compact form factor while dynamically adapting to the curvature of the lens in real time. As a result, it captures even the tiniest of details with precision due to the integration of a large sensor. The industry’s most advanced Universal Tone technology optimizes skin tone for broad inclusivity: As a leader in inclusive imaging, TECNO invests heavily in R&D to improve imaging results for people whose skin color is not accurately reflected by existing smartphone technologies. TECNO’s new Universal Tone technology is the industry’s most advanced multi-skin tone imaging technology created using the most comprehensive skin tone spectral data and rigorous research methods. Developed through scientific research and analysis in partnership with leading global universities, it uses unbiased data to create vibrant, real-life images and videos.

The technology works by combining three AI-powered advanced computational engines into one integrated powerhouse. First, the multi-skin tone restoration engine calibrates and adjusts skin tones using the skin color spectral matrix, based on coloristic research of skin tone, to make the portrait look more harmonious and natural. Secondly, the local-tuning engine identifies the portrait in its environment and reconstructs the image tone mapping. Using an adaptive 3D-LUT algorithm, it ensures an ideal human-environment interaction in photographs optimized per region or country. Finally, the AI-powered computational portrait engine creates more lifelike, personalized portraits based on techno’s local aesthetic preferences and cultures. With three engines working together, Universal Tone delivers beautiful images that accurately capture the beauty of diversity and ensure everyone is really in the picture.

Techno Future Lens 2023 was a huge success, providing a valuable platform for engagement, third-party industry expertise, media interactions and much more. In addition to learning about TECNO’s three cutting-edge new technologies, three expert speakers also participated in an engaging panel discussion that shared insights from both consumer and visionary perspectives on the continued evolution of mobile imaging.

Addressing TECNO’s ongoing commitment to developing products that meet users’ needs, Mr. Xiaohan Huang, Director of TECNO’s Image R&D Center, said: “TECNO’s commitment to user-centric innovation is part of our is at the center of our technological efforts. Through tireless dedication to independent research and development, we have continually pushed the boundaries of imaging technology. Learning from industry leaders, we strive to revolutionize the consumer experience by providing cutting-edge solutions. Let’s do it. Techno remains steadfast in its endeavor to enhance and redefine the way users engage with technology. The future holds exciting possibilities and we are ready to continue our unwavering efforts in this journey.”

Mr. Jun Zhang, Director of Sony Semiconductor Solutions (Shanghai) explained how Sony is continuously advancing image sensor technologies, and talked about the importance of cooperation with smartphone manufacturers. He added, “Our image sensors must be closely coordinated with smartphone manufacturers to achieve the best results. Only through communication with handset manufacturers’ engineers can Sony develop better image sensors. Therefore, we look forward to further collaboration.” Very looking forward to.” In the future, TECNO will work together to bring the joy of mobile imaging to more consumers around the world.”

Finally, Mr. Nigel Atherton, Editor-in-Chief of Amateur Photographer, a well-known professional photography platform in the UK, explored the challenges facing smartphone users when taking photos, and the growing capabilities of smartphone camera technologies, especially TECNO’s latest innovations. Turnt up. , bringing more value to imaging.

TECNO Future Lens 2023 once again highlights the brand’s position as a leader in smartphone imaging innovation. From innovative hardware breakthroughs to innovative inclusive software developments, TECNO is committed to opening new doors for global users. In exploring new ways to revolutionize smartphone imaging, TECNO’s “Stop at Nothing” approach ensures that today and into the future, it will continue to break boundaries in imaging excellence.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tecno-launches-three-pioneering-technologies-at-its-annual-future-lens-2023-event-302010737.html

Source Techno Mobile Limited

Source: www.bing.com