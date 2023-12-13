Technology to stop drunk drivers can come in every new car in the country

Los Angeles Police Department officers check drivers at a DUI checkpoint on April 13, 2018 in Reseda, Los Angeles, California.



Federal automobile regulators say they have taken the first step toward making technology that prevents drunk and impaired driving standard in new cars.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tuesday that such technology could help end a problem that kills thousands of people in the US each year.

“Crashes are 100% preventable without driving impaired – there is no excuse or reason for driving without the influence of alcohol or drugs,” NHTSA Acting Administrator Ann Carlson said in a statement.

Advance notice of proposed rulemaking announced by the agency is an early step in the creation of new Federal rules.

According to NHTSA, this will allow regulators to gather information about the current state of technology used to detect and prevent impaired driving and explore whether it can be implemented nationwide.

According to Reuters report, some of the technologies in development include breath and touch sensors that will detect whether someone has drunk alcohol, as well as cameras that can monitor a person’s eye movements so that it can Can tell whether he has drunk alcohol or not.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving praised the announcement and said it would push for implementation of the technology as soon as possible.

“Everyone involved in this rulemaking process at NHTSA and everyone at car companies designing impaired driving prevention technologies need to understand that this is about protecting humans from the horrors that I experienced. And have prevented the deaths and injuries of thousands of Americans.” said Tess Rowland, MADD national president, who was hit by a drunk driver in 2021.

“We must do this. Lives are at stake,” he said.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, a trade group that represents automakers, said in a statement that it was reviewing NHTSA’s announcement.

“Every day, automakers are working to make vehicles safer and smarter and help combat avoidable tragedies caused by behavior like drunk driving,” the group said.

According to NHTSA, 13,384 people died in drunk driving crashes in 2021, making it one of the top causes of death on the road.

The agency estimates that deaths, injuries and property damage cost $280 billion in lost wages, medical costs and more.

Bipartisan infrastructure legislation passed in 2021 forces NHTSA to develop a federal standard requiring new passenger vehicles to include technology that can prevent drunk and impaired driving as long as it is “reasonable” and Be “practical” and reduce accidents and deaths.

