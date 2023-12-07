Technology is a catalyst for innovation resilience

In the dynamic global energy landscape, PETRONAS leads by using cutting-edge technologies.

Today’s leaders are learning to become more cognizant of how technology can activate their growth strategies and help them deliver their sustainability initiatives at scale. In an effort to advance its sustainability agenda, PETRONAS continues to strengthen its commitment to contribute to building a more sustainable future.

Strategically increasing its technology investments by 60% from 2021, Petronas has launched several projects, generating substantial value of more than RM10 billion (US$2.1 billion). The company continues to leverage its diverse arsenal of technology solutions to drive sustained value creation, enhance customer experience and drive purposeful impact.

Adrien Easley, Vice President Group Technology and Commercialization of PETRONAS PETRONAS

Petronas Group Vice President of Technology and Commercialization Adrien Azlee prioritizes understanding the “why” behind technology investments. He highlights a purpose-driven strategy that goes beyond the traditional role of an energy company.

He says, “Our journey, though ambitious, is driven by a deep awareness of global complexities. The history of our industry is marked by constantly evolving challenges and instabilities that demand adaptability and strategic agility. We also believe that technology can address these challenges as well as be a force for good that can drive systemic change, all of which will support Petronas’ Net Zero Carbon Emissions 2050 pathway.

Digital scaling for operational efficiency

PETRONAS’s transformational journey has resulted in processes being streamlined and digital connections established across its ecosystem as part of its commitment to continuous improvement.

New technologies and innovations such as Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) play an important role, helping to promote sustainable development and tackle complex data challenges.

Petronas isn’t just leveraging AI; It aims to shape and build AI solutions with a customer-first mindset. Using this approach, digital and AI solutions have been integrated into various aspects of its operations, including sustainability, decision making, workplace safety and talent development.

To boost the adoption of AI, Petronas has invested in its own enterprise data hub to increase data access and transparency. Within the organization, this has helped empower employees with faster access to data. PETRONAS has also established an Artificial Intelligence Center of Excellence for global collaboration and innovation in AI solutions.

PETRONAS’s business-driven research and development (R&D) ensures the flexibility of its energy portfolio. PETRONAS

In particular, the award-winning solution developed in 2020, STELLAR, employs an AI-powered model that harnesses valuable tacit knowledge from experienced operators and engineers to generate actionable insights and enable real-time feedback for plant operations optimization Receives.

With machine learning models, PETRONAS uses data to generate insights that drive project excellence and transform operations at scale. Solutions like ARIES that use a suite of ML to optimize plant data have helped PETRONAS achieve approximately RM830 million (US$178.3 million) in value creation.

Prioritizing safety, PETRONAS also actively uses AI in its aspiration to achieve zero incidents by using dynamic algorithms to proactively identify potential hazards and predict accidents. Currently, it is piloting AI-powered robots and virtual-based analytics for inspections.

Advancing technology for clean energy development

The emerging energy landscape is full of opportunities, inspiring diverse exploration and new business ventures that are in line with changing customer preferences. By leading the development and commercialization of innovative technology solutions, PETRONAS is establishing a strong competitive advantage. It spans across various important sectors including specialty chemicals, hydrogen, renewable energy, advanced materials, bio-based value chains and circular economy.

“New frontiers of technology open up every day and as the solutions we currently develop become commercially viable, we are confident we are on the right track,” says Adrien. “Nevertheless, innovation is a team sport, so we are actively seeking collaborations with global and local partners.”

Over the next two decades, as outlined in the National Energy Transition Roadmap and Hydrogen Energy Transition Roadmap, Malaysia will focus on driving clean energy through a whole-of-country approach, exploring new energy sources, developing future capabilities and Will focus on shaping market demand. , PETRONAS has been a key player contributing to the roadmap.

Enabling technology for purposeful impact

PETRONAS’s business-driven research and development (R&D) ensures the resilience of its energy portfolio by pioneering solutions while fostering strategic alliances with respected academic institutions around the world.

PETRONAS leverages digital innovation to unlock the potential for unprecedented solutions. PETRONAS

One area of ​​focus is advanced materials, which involves the study of materials specifically engineered to have new or improved properties for improved target performance. Advanced materials can be used through engineering methods to suit many applications. Graphene produced from coke, a waste by-product from refineries, is used to produce multi-use solutions such as a versatile coating additive that doubles the lifespan of surface coatings.

Strategic partnerships on R&D also drive adoption and maturity, and mobilize overall momentum for sustainability. The partnership with 30 Malaysian universities and 10 foreign institutions enables PETRONAS to leverage global expertise in developing technological solutions with speed and optimized cost. This collaboration also enhances the synergy between industry and academia in building a sustainable pipeline of educated and skilled talent.

As PETRONAS is working on its future-vision with an emphasis on technology investment and commercialization, Adrien believes that empowering the company’s workforce to become proactive change-makers is key to remaining competitive through innovation. There is a need to adopt an experimental mindset while creating.

He says, “While technology sparks change, people are a vital part of the equation, so it only makes sense to tap the brightest minds in their fields who have the skills and knowledge to turn ideas into reality.” “I will say this loudly and proudly – ​​our technologists, engineers, scientists and researchers are rockstars who, instead of making the laboratory their world, have made the world their laboratory.”