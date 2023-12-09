WASHINGTON (AP) — John Littlejohn remembers the days when many people had a few dollars to spare to buy a copy of Street Sense, the local newspaper that covered homelessness-related issues and provided information to homeless individuals about their vendors. Appoints as.

Today, he’s noticing that fewer people are walking around with extra money. Even well-intentioned individuals who want to help are likely to pat their pockets and apologize, he said.

“I’ll be out here for six or seven hours and I won’t get more than $12 to $15,” said Littlejohn, 62, who has been homeless for 13 years. “People are like, ‘I don’t leave the house with cash.’”

But just as technological changes helped create the problem, further advances are now helping charitable groups and homelessness advocates reach those most at risk of being left behind in a cashless society. Is.

A special Street Sense phone app allows people to purchase a copy electronically and the profits go directly to him. Thanks to Social Security and income from Street Sense and other programs, Littlejohn now has his own apartment.

One of the major changes in Western society over the past two decades has been the decline in cash transactions. It started with more people using credit cards to pay for simple things like a cup of coffee. This accelerated as smartphone technology advanced to the point where cash-free payments became the norm for many people.

This shift has been keenly felt in the realm of street-level charitable giving – from individual donations to panhandlers and street musicians to the red Salvation Army donation kettles outside grocery stores.

“Now everyone has a bus card or their phones,” said Sylvester Harris, a 54-year-old Washington native who does panhandling near Capital One Arena. “You can tell people who really want to help you, but they also don’t have the cash anymore.”

A cashless world can be especially challenging for those who do not have a home. While electronic payment apps like PayPal or Venmo have become ubiquitous, many of these options require items beyond their reach – credit cards, bank accounts, identification documents or fixed mailing addresses.

Donors have struggled to adapt. The Salvation Army has created a system where donors can essentially tap their phone on the kettle and get paid directly.

Michelle Wolfe, development director for the Salvation Army in Washington, said the new system is implemented in only 2% of collection kettles in the Washington area, but it has already resulted in an increase in donations. The minimum cashless donation is now $5, Wolfe said, and donors regularly go up to $20.

At Street Sense, similar advancements were necessary to keep pace with changing consumer habits. Around 2013, executive director Brian Camor stated that he began to receive “anecdotal reports left and right” from sellers saying that people wanted to buy a copy but did not have the cash. Each vendor buys copies from Street Sense for 50 cents and sells them for $2.

“We were losing sales and we had to do something about it,” he said. “We recognized that times are changing and we have to change with them.”

Eventually he heard about an affiliated paper in Vancouver that had developed a cashless payments app and licensed the technology. Sellers can now redeem their profits at Street Sense offices.

Thomas Ratliff, Street Sense’s director of vendor employment, deals directly with the newspaper’s approximately 100 vendors. He cited the COVID-19 pandemic as an additional factor making life difficult for his team.

For starters, it scared people away from using cash because they feared that exchanging paper currency would be an infection carrier. But the most damaging part was the permanent reduction in the number of people working from city offices, cutting off Street Sense’s main customer base.

“Travelers have always been the best customers compared to tourists,” he said.

But without that steady stream of familiar travelers, Ratliff said his vendors will have to expand their territory. Instead of focusing on a downtown business district, Street Sense vendors now often travel by subway to places like Silver Spring, Maryland, to find commercial areas with steady foot traffic.

Rateliff is now providing technical support for its sellers, helping them deal with the complexities of a modern online presence. Among the most common problems: “changing email, losing or forgetting the password, losing your documents.”

Some payment platforms like Venmo and Cash App are more non-payment friendly because they don’t require a bank account, just a phone number and email address. But that can also be challenging. Ratliff said many of his sellers frequently change cellphone numbers, and a stable phone number can be an important element in verifying your identity on these apps.

Others have taken the technology a step further, developing apps that aim to not only enable cashless donations to the homeless but also engage them in support systems that can help get them off the streets. The Samaritan app takes a deeply personalized approach by allowing donors to help sponsor a homeless person without necessarily using cash.

Currently operating in seven cities, including Los Angeles and Baltimore, the program distributes special cards to homeless people containing a QR code that enables individuals to donate directly to one’s account. The app features dozens of mini-profiles of local non-household individuals that describe their situation and immediate needs. Donors can give money to meet specific needs, from a deposit on groceries or an apartment to appropriate clothing for a job interview.

“It’s very hard to talk about someone when you don’t know even 1% of their story,” said John Kumar, founder of Samaritan App. “It is personalized to the person in need – the concrete specificity of their personality and their needs and goals.”

Kumar licenses his app technology to charities, and recipients can redeem their donations by meeting a case manager — who acts as a pathway to providing other services like counseling or drug rehabilitation. In addition to direct donations, recipients can also receive a $10 or $20 bonus for reaching certain benchmarks, such as meeting with a case manager, submitting a job application or even reaching out to an estranged family member.

“No one will pay their fare through road donations. But if our platform helps a person discover their housing, discover their employment, discover their recovery, those kinds of things are much more impactful,” Kumar said.

These efforts to bridge the cashless technology gap have seen their share of trial and error over the years. Wolfe said the Salvation Army originally tried a system using a QR code that proved “too clunky and too time-consuming.”

Kumar’s early efforts included an experiment with giving Bluetooth beacon devices to homeless people, which enabled app users to see which beacon holders were in their area and donate to them. But the beacon required regular battery changes, and the model was eventually abandoned.

None of these solutions are perfect, and many people are still left behind. Ratliff said many people don’t have the temperament or personality for the job.

“You have to have courage to sell paper and reels to customers,” he said. Others are disabled or weak and “not prepared for the physical stress of selling there.”

Samaritan App developer Kumar said many homeless people “are not suitable for this kind of intervention.”

Some have deep mental or emotional issues that make it impossible to navigate the level of structure required by the program.

“Many of the people we’re trying to serve need more intensive, perhaps permanent, support in terms of their mental health,” he said. “Those people, because of the multi-time nature of their challenges, they continue to fall behind.”

Associated Press writer Gary Fields contributed to this report.

Source: apnews.com