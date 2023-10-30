Technological revolution in Indian healthcare and pharma: A glimpse of 2024 and beyond - ET HealthWorld | Pharma

By Mayor of Vinay

The Indian pharmaceutical industry, which ranks third globally in volume and thirteenth in value, is on the cusp of a remarkable transformation. Due to aging population, increase in lifestyle-related diseases and increasing demand for cost-effective healthcare solutions, India is increasingly adopting cutting-edge technology to improve its healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors.

We are entering into an imminent revolution to redefine the landscape of Indian healthcare and pharmaceuticals in 2024 and beyond. This transformation is marked by innovative advancements in AI, IoT, Big Data analytics and more, which are set to redefine patient care, drug development and operational efficiency.

Challenges in adopting technology

The Indian healthcare market is poised for significant expansion driven by transformative initiatives. Ayushman Bharat, National Digital Health Mission, National Health Policy and Prime Minister’s National Health Protection Mission are leading a healthcare revolution.

Despite the immense promise of the technology, India’s healthcare and pharmaceutical industry grapples with multifaceted challenges when integrating these advances. The complex and highly regulated environment creates significant barriers, as navigating the complex maze of guidelines and approvals from multiple regulatory bodies can be time-consuming and resource-intensive. Budget constraints, especially for smaller players, hinder their ability to invest in advanced technologies. Resistance to change and fear of disrupting established processes hinder innovation within the sector.

Trends and predictions for 2024 and beyond



Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare: AI will have a broad impact in healthcare, impacting drug development, disease diagnosis, treatment planning, and patient care management. Rapid and accurate data analysis will enhance diagnostics, identify medical image patterns and personalize treatment plans, thereby detecting disease earlier and reducing adverse reactions.

Internet of Medical Things (IoMT): IoMT will experience rapid growth, connecting medical devices via wireless networks, enabling remote monitoring of vital signs and empowering patients to take control of their health.

Big Data Analytics: The continued increase in data generated by healthcare organizations will increase the use of big data analytics. Insights derived from massive datasets will revolutionize decision making and provide a deeper understanding of patient behavior and market trends.

Telemedicine integration: With a population of 1.486 billion, India faces a shortage of health care resources. However, with over 750 million smartphone users, telemedicine has emerged as a solution, enabling online consultation with doctors. It bridges the urban-rural healthcare divide, providing accessible and convenient care.

Virtual simulation and online learning: Virtual simulation and online learning transform nursing education, cutting costs and removing traditional training limitations. These innovations have increasingly become prominent in nursing programs, offering flexible solutions for students and faculty.

Benefits of increased technology adoption in healthcare and pharma

Increased efficiency and productivity: Cutting-edge technology has ushered in a new era of efficiency in healthcare operations, streamlining tasks such as record keeping and sharing patient information, resulting in quicker and more accurate processes.

Advanced Patient Care: AI and ML enable accurate diagnosis and highly personalized treatment plans, enhancing patient outcomes through well-informed decisions based on data and analytics.

Cost Efficiency: Technology-driven systems significantly reduce medication errors and the need for prolonged hospital stays, leading to substantial cost savings for patients and health care institutions.

Quality Control and Regulatory Compliance: Digital transformation revolutionizes patient care and drug manufacturing, ensuring quality control and compliance with industry regulations.

Supply chain optimization: Technologies like blockchain, IoT, and RFID are optimizing pharmaceutical supply chains, ensuring product integrity, reducing errors, and increasing automation to increase productivity and efficiency.

conclusion

As technology integration increases in the Indian healthcare and pharmaceutical industry, a brighter and more connected future is in sight. The potential to improve patient care, increase operational efficiency and foster innovation is undeniable. Despite the challenges, technology remains an unstoppable force for positive change in India’s healthcare and pharmaceutical landscape, as we look to 2024 and beyond. The collaborative efforts of these advancements and visionary initiatives are set to improve the healthcare and pharmaceutical landscape. Vinay K Mayer – Director of Market Research & Consulting at Asia Research Partners LLP.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed are solely those of the author and ETHealthworld does not necessarily subscribe to it. ETHealthworld.com will not be responsible for any damage caused to any person/organization, directly or indirectly.)

