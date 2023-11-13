Techno-feudalism replaced capitalism – Business News

Varoufakis argues that we no longer live in a capitalist society and that while capitalist relations remain intact, techno-feudal relations have begun to dominate them.

Traditional capitalists, he proposes, have become “vassal capitalists” and are subjugated and dependent on a new breed of “lords”. These lords are big tech companies that generate huge wealth through new digital platforms.

He said that a new form of algorithmic capital has evolved – what Varoufakis calls “cloud capital” – and that it has displaced “the two pillars of capitalism: markets and profits”.

Markets have been “replaced by digital trading platforms that look like markets but are not”.

Varoufakis said that as soon as a user enters amazon.com, “you exit capitalism” and enter a “feudal fiefdom”, a digital world that belongs to one man and his algorithms.

This owner determines which products you see. If you are a seller, the platform will determine how you can sell and which customers you can contact. The terms under which you interact, share information, and trade are dictated by an “algo” that “works for Jeff Bezos’s bottom line.”

Access to “digital manors” comes at a high rent. Varoufakis says that many third-party developers on the Apple Store, for example, take a third of all their revenue, while Amazon charges its sellers “35 percent of the revenue.”

He argues that it is like a medieval feudal lord sending sheriffs to collect a large portion of his serfs’ produce because he owns the estate and everything within it.

The second thing is that big tech companies are exempt from free-market competition.

Users unknowingly train Big Tech algorithms, turning everyone into high-tech ‘cloud surfers’…

The ‘cloud capital’ we generate for them all the time increases their ability to generate more wealth, thus increasing their power – something we have only just begun to realise.’

According to Varoufakis, about 80 percent of the income of traditional capitalist groups goes to salaries and wages, while Big Tech employees, in contrast, collect less than one percent of their firms’ revenues.

For Varoufakis, we are living through a technological revolution and a technology-driven economic process. He challenges us to reflect on what has happened to our economies and societies in the age of big tech and big finance.

Source: www.bing.com