TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what's happening in Nigeria's tech sector

Baco Motors, Sony Group, Haba, Cycles, CoinEdger, iiDENTIFii, Lisa, Orange, Coolbox, Treepz, Curacell, were some of the names that made headlines this week.

During the week Sony Group unveiled a $10 million innovation fund earmarked for African entertainment startups.

Additionally, Haba, a Nigerian insurtech startup founded in 2022 by Constance Oshefi, Stephen Onwe, and Paul Shoemimo, announced raising $75,000 pre-seed funding round.

Let us know in detail.

Sony Group has unveiled $10 million Innovation fund earmarked for African entertainment startups.

Building on its track record of investment initiatives such as the Sony Innovation Fund in 2016, the Innovation Growth Fund in 2019 and the Sony Innovation Fund: Environment in 2020, this latest effort, titled Sony Innovation Fund: Africa, is designed to To promote the growing entertainment landscape in Africa.

The fund will focus its investments in early-stage startups operating in the fields of gaming, music, film and content delivery across the continent with an initial allocation of $10 million.

Bako Motors, a leading Tunisian-German The solar car startup has launched the urban mobility campaign after making substantial progress in the road transport sub-sector.

Boubacar Siala, CEO of Bako Motors, made this known in a press release sighted by Ripples Nigeria on Monday, October 16, 2023.

Established in 2021, the company won international praise for its eco-friendly innovations, most notably the BACO B1 electric tricycle.

Crafty Workshop, an Egypt-based edtech The company has announced it has raised $400,000 in a seed funding round led by Adventures.

Co-founder of the startup, Hadir Shalabi, said this in a press release seen by Ripples Nigeria on Friday, October 20, 2023.

The new Razer marks the second investment round that Crafty has received from CVC Adventures, a leading MENA edtech investor.

Haba, a Nigerian insurance technology startup was founded Constance Oshafi, Stephen Onway, and Paul Shoemimo have raised $75,000 in a pre-seed funding round in 2022.

This funding injection is part of the company’s strategy to expand its offerings and redefine the insurance landscape in West Africa.

Haba has emerged as a force in the industry, offering a comprehensive range of services tailored to meet the diverse needs of both individuals and businesses in Nigeria.

Saudi Arabia-based AI startup Cycles announced a pre-seed funding round to raise $1 million from angel investors, as confirmed in a statement from the company.

Cycls seeks to integrate with a wide variety of services spanning industries such as e-commerce, telecommunications, travel and personal finance.

The capital investment will facilitate the development of Cycles’ new product, “Sarya”, a chat-based generative AI tool, and support their expansion in the UAE.

Nigerian cryptocurrency startup, CoinEzerhas entered a new market by expanding into Brazil.

The development comes after the startup amassed 5,000 customers and facilitated transactions worth over US$3.8 million.

CEO Achigoni Johnpaul disclosed this in a press release sighted by Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

South African digital identity startup, iDENTIFii has joined forces with Zambian bank Zanaco to offer its identity solution to consumers and citizens in Zambia.

iDENTIFii has developed face authentication technology that verifies users through their mobile phone or computer within seconds.

The startup serves multiple industry sectors and counts major pan-African banks, insurers, and mining companies among its clients for both customer and employee authentication.

South Africa’s commercial real estate sector A transformational change is on the verge as Dutch-based technology platform, Lisa BV, has unveiled its smart leasing platform in the country, marking a significant development in the proptech landscape.

This significant step follows Lisa BV’s acquisition of the core leasing technology platform from Innospace, South Africa’s largest last-mile logistics operator.

The announcement was made by Rael Levitt, Founder and CEO of Innospace, who introduced the arrival of Lisa’s proptech solution.

US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has issued a consumer alert, warning that cryptocurrency deposits are not protected by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

The agency stressed that if a crypto company encounters financial difficulties, the funds are not insured or guaranteed by the FDIC, and the government cannot be obligated to step in and help recover deposited funds. Is.

Christina Miranda, the FTC’s consumer education specialist, explained the difference, saying that deposits at FDIC-insured banks are protected up to $250,000 in the event of a bank failure.

Orange ready to partner with Franco-Nigerian Startup Coolbox will launch a range of solar-powered freezers in the 11 African countries where Orange operates.

Ayoola Dominic, CEO of Coolbox, disclosed this in a press release sighted by Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

According to the team, Coolbox offers a freezing and refrigeration solution using appliances equipped with solar panels and batteries, providing up to three days of autonomous operation.

Nova Credit, a credit bureau and data analytics The company has closed $45 million in a Series C funding round to further expand its product suite and enhance the application of open finance in credit decision making.

This was contained in a press release by CEO Misha Esipov, as seen by Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

According to a press release, the funding round was led by Canapy Ventures, which is Nova Credit’s primary investor.

Nigerian mobility startup, Treepz, has joined the Collaborated with Octamile, an insurtech company, to launch Tripz Care, an innovative insurance program.

CEO Onyeka Akuma said the new product aims to redefine travel and mobility experiences by providing comprehensive coverage and peace of mind to Tripz’s community of travelers and hosts.

Founded in 2019 as Plentywaka and rebranded in September 2021, Tripz operates a digital platform that enables passengers to book daily rides on fixed routes.

Curacell, a Nigerian embedded insurance startuphas partnered with ALAT by Wema, a digital banking initiative, to expand its offering to new markets.

Henry Mascott, CEO of Curacell, said this in a press release sighted by Ripples Nigeria on Friday, October 20, 2023.

Described as a game-changing partnership, Curacell will leverage the collaboration to provide car, device and health insurance to ALAT users.

In response to growing concerns over To access cash for online transactions, Kash has launched a new service that allows consumers to pay for online purchases using cash in the United Kingdom.

Founder Piero Macari disclosed this in a press release seen by Ripples Nigeria on Friday, October 20, 2023.

Ripples Nigeria acknowledged that the new service aims to bridge the gap between cash and the rapidly growing e-commerce market.

Data Integrated, a Kenyan financial The technology and mobility solutions company has secured official approval from the Central Bank of Kenya to operate as a Payment Service Provider (PSP).

The CEO, Mary Mwangi, said this in a press release sighted by Ripples Nigeria on Friday, October 20, 2023.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Nairobi, Data Integrated has reportedly developed and implemented a comprehensive mobility as a service (MaaS) platform with technology-based solutions for various key stakeholders within the public transportation ecosystem.

Visit www.ripplesnigeria.com for top stories, reviews and analysis.

join the conversation

Opinion

Support Ripples Nigeria, keep solutions journalism going

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at a heavy financial cost.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade freedom of the press and the right to free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do and are ready to sustain solutions journalism, please donate to Ripples Nigeria.

Your support will help ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to reliable and trustworthy information for social development.

donate Now

Source: www.ripplesnigeria.com