File photo of former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at Sun Valley Lodge for Allen & Company Sun , [+] Valley Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho on July 11, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) getty images

Sam Altman was ousted as the high-profile head of artificial intelligence company OpenAI on Friday, sparking speculation about what led to the move and what Altman might do next. But claims that Altman will run for President of the United States in 2024 appear to be false, even though there is a very good reason for this rumor to be spreading.

Users on the social media platform Shown. top hits, But scrolling down to Altman’s profile shows a strange preview of the content hosted there.

As you can see in the screenshot I took below, it appears Altman’s account tweeted, “I am running for President in 2024 as a Democrat. My campaign will be about four main things. First and foremost, it will be about the economy. We must create before falling behind.

A simple Google search for Sam Altman shows him announcing a run for president , [+] Democrat in 2024. Google

Why is this happening? This appears to be a technical glitch in Altman’s X account. The exact text was used by Representative Dean Phillips of Minnesota, who announced his candidacy for president on October 27. Phillips, a Democrat, is challenging incumbent President Joe Biden for the nomination, although he is considered a long shot to actually clinch the nomination. Biden’s extremely disappointing approval numbers among the American public.

But how did one of Phillips’ tweets connect with Altman? Altman seems to have written approvingly of Phillips on October 27, write at that time, “It’s interesting, and I think what most voters really want: a reasonable, centrist candidate running on 1) a message of a strong economy and increasing affordability 2) a focus on safety and 3) generational change. “Looking forward to seeing what happens.”

It’s unclear why Google would index a quote-tweet as the original tweet sent by Altman, but ever since Elon Musk bought the company and fired a large number of the people who kept the site running, The X has struggled in some technical aspects.

Altman’s removal as CEO of OpenAI was a shock to most people working in the tech sector, especially since Altman had become a very public face of the company that ran ChatGPIT. The OpenAI board’s public statement regarding the reason for firing Altman was that he was “not consistently forthright”, without specifying what that meant.

On top of that, OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman left the company after news of Altman’s dismissal became public. Brockman issued what was presented as a bill joint statement with Altman on Late Friday Night X, but it only provided a chronology of events, rather than why Altman was actually let go.

The popular story being told by people like tech journalist Kara Swisher is that Altman “push too far, too fast“Some people are concerned about one form of technology that it could harm humanity. swisher also reported Altman was “manipulative and stubborn”, although this description could fit any leader in Silicon Valley and would not be the kind of thing one would think would lead to such a drastic and unexpected leadership change.

It looks like we’ll just have to wait to get any serious answers about this historical upheaval. But all we can say for sure right now is that it looks like Altman won’t run for president. At least not anytime in the near future.