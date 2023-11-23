Tech Tip Tuesday: Top 5 Tips for Maintaining Secure Passwords

Maintaining secure passwords is important to keep your accounts safe from cyber crime. Whether personal online accounts or business accounts, without secure password practices, your information (including financial information) may be at risk. Poor password security contributes to 81% of corporate data breaches.

Follow these top 5 tips to maintain secure passwords and protect your accounts.

1. Create a strong password

A strong password contains 12-14 characters, uppercase letters, lowercase letters, numbers and symbols. If you’re having trouble adding symbols to your password, try using them in place of letters, such as A for @ and S for $. It is best not to use words that can be easily guessed, such as your children’s names, emotional places, or pets’ names, as well as avoid using numbers like 1234 one after the other.

2. Never re-use password

Most of us have a favorite password. But unfortunately, password reuse is incredibly insecure. 80% of breaches are caused by stolen, weak or reused passwords. Using different passwords for each account ensures that if one account is hacked, your other accounts will still be safe.

3. Don’t share passwords

Sharing passwords is never recommended, especially in a corporate setting. If a situation arises where you have to share a password, sharing the password verbally or in person is always the safest. The second most secure way to share passwords is via encrypted email. Again, you should share the password only if necessary.

4. Change passwords regularly

Experts recommend that the password should be changed every 3 months. This will help reduce the risk of data breaches by ensuring that if any part of the password is cracked, the attack will be thwarted. It is important to note that if you know that the password has already been compromised, make sure to change it immediately.

5. Use a Professional Password Manager

A professional password manager can take away the stress of creating complex passwords and remembering them. Password managers are able to generate complex passwords and save your logins across all your accounts. With a password manager, you only have to remember one password, but make sure you don’t forget your master password otherwise you could be locked out forever.

For more information on keeping your business accounts secure, contact us at Computek! We provide comprehensive cybersecurity and IT consulting to help you determine if your company has vulnerabilities and what you can do to prevent data breaches.

Book online at computekonline.com or call 512-869-1155