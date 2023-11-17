Tech test of the century shows cracks in Google’s dominance

Google

Sundar Pichai was nervous. In the days before the iPhone was released in 2007, Google and Apple executives were discussing a deal to make the search engine the default on the iPhone’s Safari browser.

Pichai, then the head of Google Chrome, expressed concerns in an email to executives including Google co-founder Sergey Brin.

“I don’t think it’s a good user experience nor are the optics great [sic] “For us to be the only provider in the browser,” he said, suggesting that rival search engine Yahoo should also be available as an alternative.

Nonetheless, the Apple deal moved forward. Google became the default search engine on the iPhone.

Sixteen years later, Pichai is now chief executive and Google has become the default search engine on billions of iPhones, making what was already the world’s largest search company even more successful.

Google’s current chief executive, Sundar Pichai, was the head of Google Chrome when the deal with Apple was struck in 2007 – Valerie Plesh/Bloomberg

Users can choose the option in the Settings menu, but very few people do so.

The deal has been extremely profitable for both parties, with Google paying Apple around $18bn (£14.5bn) every year to keep its place.

Now, the settlement is at the center of the US government’s most significant lawsuit against big tech in a quarter century.

The Department of Justice (DoJ) claims Google made illegal deals that hurt competition and innovation in order to drive out rivals and maintain its place as the dominant search engine.

It is seeking to declare the deals illegal, leading to a ban on them in the future. DoJ lawyers completed arguments in the two-month hearing on Thursday.

The iPhone deal isn’t the only priority arrangement agreed to by Google, but it’s its biggest deal yet.

“Apple owns one of the most important portals to the Internet. And Google saw it,” says competition lawyer Gene Burruss, who spent 15 years at Microsoft, much of it trying to get regulators to pay more attention to Google.

Although Google has faced fines and orders in the EU, a case at home represents the biggest challenge yet to its search dominance.

It is the US government’s biggest tech case since it took over Microsoft in 1998 and is central to the Biden administration’s efforts to rein in Silicon Valley.

If the government gets its way, Google’s exclusivity deals will be in jeopardy – and cracks in the business could start to show.

The Apple deal and other smaller agreements with companies like Samsung cost Google $26bn in 2021 – more than one out of every six dollars in its search engine revenue. This is an indication of how key executives view these deals.

Declaring them illegal could expose the search giant to competition the likes of which it has not faced in two decades.

Megan Gray, former general counsel for rival search engine DuckDuckGo, who has been following the lawsuit closely, says Google has spent much of the proceeding trying to present itself as it was 20 years ago — a young innovator. , instead of the stalwart it is today.

“I think Google still thinks of itself as a useless genius,” she says. “And it is no longer relevant. No one cares how cute you were as a kid, we’re looking at a blood-sucking company in its middle age in Internet times.

Google’s founders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, who met at Stanford University – Kim Kulish/Corbis Historical

Gray says that while a young hungry start-up might be justified in fighting for its place in the world, it is harder to justify one of the world’s largest companies outbidding rivals.

“Google fights for every piece of market share. The paranoia is huge,” she says.

Google executives and lawyers have argued that the company only has the best search engine and that it is not its fault that consumers do not switch to alternatives.

However, a key point of the US case has been that Google’s dominance has prevented rivals from creating anything to challenge it.

Over the years, Apple began building search-like features into the iPhone, such as suggesting websites users might want to visit.

According to evidence presented during the trial, the company also considered purchasing Microsoft’s Bing. Google renegotiated its agreement with Apple to block the iPhone-maker from launching features that would “kill traffic.”

Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, who called Apple the king-maker of Internet search during his testimony, said that if Bing was able to make a deal like Google, it would soon catch up because of the wealth of data coming from iPhone users. Will take. It was his.

Observers say the US government’s lawsuit has gone better than expected.

“My overall impression is that [Justice] “The department is unlikely to come away empty-handed this way,” says Bill Kovacik, a professor at George Washington University Law School and a former commissioner of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission.

Judge Amit Mehta in the case will decide next year whether Google broke the law. If he decides that has happened, it would take another round of legal arguments to determine the penalty.

Barclays analysts said this week that if Google loses, it could be replaced by Bing on the iPhone, or Apple could even launch its own search engine.

Despite all the company’s purported strengths, Google’s core product looks surprisingly vulnerable.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com