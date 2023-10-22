Tech summit organizer resigns after criticism for accusing Israel of war crimes

LISBON, Portugal — The organizer of Web Summit, one of the tech sector’s leading events, announced his resignation Saturday following backlash over his online posts following Hamas’ devastating attack on Israel.

“Unfortunately, my personal comments have become a distraction from the event,” Ireland’s Paddy Cosgrave told AFP in a brief statement sent to AFP.

“I again sincerely apologize for any hurt I have caused,” said the co-founder of the tech mega-gathering, created in Dublin in 2009 but held in Lisbon since 2016.

A spokesperson for the organization said: “Web Summit will appoint a new CEO as soon as possible, and Web Summit 2023 in Lisbon will proceed as planned.”

Organizers say this year’s edition, which runs from November 13 to 16, is set to bring together around 2,300 startups and more than 70,000 participants.

Several companies, including tech giant Google and Meta, which is behind Facebook and Instagram, as well as event headliners, have announced they are boycotting the gathering following Cosgrave’s comments.

He wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that he was “shocked by the rhetoric and actions of so many Western leaders and governments” in support of Israel.

He wrote on October 13, “War crimes are war crimes even when they are committed by allies, and they must be exposed for their true nature.”

Meta and Google’s boycott was followed by Intel, Siemens and other companies and tech celebrities, including American comedian Amy Poehler and X-Files actor Gillian Anderson.

Queen Rania Al-Abdallah of Jordan is shown on screen as she answers questions after addressing the Web Summit technology conference in Lisbon, Portugal on November 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

On October 7, approximately 2,500 Palestinian militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israel by land, air and sea, killing approximately 1,400 and wounding 200 of all ages under the cover of massive rocket attacks on Israeli towns and communities. -250 people were taken hostage. The majority of those killed as gunmen overran border communities were civilians – men, women, children and the elderly, with entire families executed in their homes and more than 260 killed in an outdoor celebration, among them Many were killed amid horrific acts of brutality by terrorists.

The Hamas-controlled health ministry in Gaza says more than 4,300 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since the Hamas offensive. The figures released by the terrorist group cannot be independently verified, and are believed to include only its own fighters and victims of an explosion caused by an Islamic Jihad missile misfire at a Gaza City hospital on 17 October, for which Hamas has blamed Israel.

