Tech stocks have led the market this year. That won’t change.

Fat shaming is out of practice everywhere except the stock market. Investors should ignore it there too.

Of course, we’re talking about the seven big companies collectively known as Big Tech that make up 29% of the S&P 500 index. As their share prices have risen this year, concerns about their strength have grown. It’s almost as if their weighting could be the biggest risk to the stock market – to the extent that entire strategies are being designed to help investors avoid the losses that come with investing so much in so few stocks. Come from.

Never mind that there were several other risks on display last week. War has broken out between Israel and Hamas and threatens to spread throughout the Middle East. Investors were reluctant to buy longer-dated Treasuries in an auction on Thursday, pushing yields higher, at least for a day. According to the latest consumer-price-index readings, inflation remains stable. However, none of these were able to keep the stock market down last week. The S&P 500 rose 0.45%, bringing its October gain to 0.9%.

Keep in mind, it’s all okay in time. Seasonality suggests that stocks should start moving higher right away. The S&P 500’s strongest period begins on the 197th trading day of the year—October. 13 in 2023—and extending through the end of the year, says Jay Capel, senior research analyst at SentimentTrader. During that period, the S&P 500 has risen 70% through October 1953, with an average gain of 6.8% when it rose.

None of this is to say that the market can’t go down – after all, stocks do fall 30% of the time – but the odds are in investors’ favor. What’s more, there were 12 periods that saw increases of 10% or more and only two periods that saw double-digit declines. Together, this means investors “should give the bullish case the benefit of the doubt as long as the market is doing reasonably well,” Capel writes.

One of the two, of course, was Black Monday in 1987, another bull market led by a handful of stocks, and one that ended with the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s worst one-day loss on record. The rapid rise in bond yields and real interest rates has led to comparisons between then and now.

For example, Chris Verone of Strategus Research Partners wrote about seeing “shades of 1987”, while Société Générale standout Albert Edwards added his voice to the choir. “Just like in 1987, any sign of a recession now would surely be a devastating blow to equities,” he wrote on October 3. He said in a sharp voice.

Such comparisons were enough to prompt Ed Clissold, chief U.S. strategist at Ned Davis Research, to refute them in a note on Friday. While acknowledging the similarities – the strong start to the year, the peak of summer, the nearly identical decline in the third quarter and weakening breadth – they also noted differences. The market rally this year was widespread, with many stocks finding themselves in short-term bullish trends based on the 50-day moving average. Growth was strong in 1987 and growing rapidly. And even the intensity of rate increases is no longer as sharp as it was before Black Monday.

Clissold writes, “We conclude that although there are many high-level similarities, there are not enough lines to conclude that an accident-like event is likely to have occurred.”

But if we’re going to give the bullish case for the market the benefit of the doubt, as Capel urges, we also have to give the big seven tech companies the benefit of the doubt. As a group, Apple (ticker: AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon.com (AMZN), Nvidia (NVDA), Meta Platform (META), and Tesla (TSLA) averaged 95%. Has achieved a lead of. this year. Even the laggards — Microsoft and Apple, up 38% and 37%, respectively — have nearly tripled the S&P 500’s 13% rise. Given their weighting in the index, they will have to keep working to drive the market higher.

It is not as difficult as it seems. For one, the group is far cheaper than it was at the end of 2021, just ahead of the big 2022 decline. The seven stocks trade at an average of 32.9 times 12-month forward earnings, down from 51.1 at the end of 2021. What’s more, the group is expected to grow earnings this year, unlike early 2022, when earnings were forecast to drop. Whatever happens, investors should be grateful that Big Tech will go a long way toward guaranteeing that S&P 500 earnings will break their slump and surge in the third quarter of 2023.

“Our view is that 3Q earnings will be an eye-opener for the Street in the coming weeks as transformational AI developments and stabilizing IT spending environment will lead to a big year-end tech rally in which we expect tech stocks to rise 12%. There will be an increase of %. %-15% in 4Q,” writes Wedbush analyst Dan Ives.

The always bullish Ives may be the flip side of SocGen’s Edwards, but you don’t need to be a tech superfan to believe that the Big Seven will continue to lead the market. Andrew Slimman, head of the applied equity advisory team at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, believes the stock will remain a market leader through the end of the year due to its strong earnings and reasonable valuations. For an active manager, the hardest thing is to put more weight on them, although this needs to be done collectively if not individually. “You have to be overweight,” says Slimman. “If they take the lead and we’re not overweight, that will be a problem.”

Individual investors don’t have that problem. They should just own the S&P 500. In other words, it’s time to get fat.

write to Ben Levisohn at [email protected]

